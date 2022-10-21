ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

KCPD concerned for the safety of missing 32-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing woman Monday. KCPD says Viviane Cerritos has not been seen since the early hours of Oct. 24, 2022. Authorities say they are concerned for her safety. Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. driving a grey...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Widespread rain Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grab your rain gear, because you’ll need it today! Scattered showers are possible before 10 a.m. with steadier rain likely between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in Kansas City. Rain will end west to east between 7 p.m. and midnight. Temperatures will start off...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Excitement grows as Kansas City Current heads to championship match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are in the National Women's Soccer League Championship Game. The Current beat the No. 1-overall-seeded OL Reign 2-0 Sunday night. The team was founded in December 2020. It didn't even have the name Kansas City Current until late October 2021. Now, it's the name on the tip of everyone's tongue - and in lights at Union Station.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Watch KMBC's Friday Football Report for Oct. 21, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's hard to believe but Friday was the final night of regular season play for high school football teams. Everybody is playing for seeding in the playoffs, which start next week. That includes our Game of the Week between Kearney and Belton.
BELTON, MO
KMBC.com

Mavericks players pay visit to patients at hospital in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Kansas City's East Coast Hockey League team, the Mavericks, took a break from practice to spend time with some very special fans Monday. Fans like Marybel Rodriguez, who discovered she had stage two breast cancer in February of 2022. "Very emotional, a lot of crying," Rodriguez...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Construction worker killed in paving accident Friday evening at KCI Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A construction worker was killed in a paving accident at Kansas City International Airport on Friday evening. Authorities said the accident happened on a runway for the existing airport terminal, not the runway of the new airport. A Clarkson Construction worker was hit and killed when he was struck by a machine used in paving.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 firefighters were hurt while battling grass fire near Buckner

Two firefighters were hurt Friday after being trapped for a time while battling a big grass fire. Authorities said the fire started as a shed fire on East Blue Mills Road in the Buckner area just before 2:30 p.m. As firefighters tried putting it out, the fire quickly spread, eventually...
BUCKNER, MO
KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Showers will gradually clear up early Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showers will gradually clear up early Tuesday in Kansas City. Rain will continue early Monday evening overnight before gradually clearing up Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 50s. More sunshine will come Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Merriam police seek public's help in fatal stabbing investigation

Merriam police are looking for leads after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed Friday night. Officers were called to Royalty Way near Kings Cove Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. They found the victim, identified as Charles Dillon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. So far police don't have any...
MERRIAM, KS

