KMBC.com
KCPD concerned for the safety of missing 32-year-old woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a missing woman Monday. KCPD says Viviane Cerritos has not been seen since the early hours of Oct. 24, 2022. Authorities say they are concerned for her safety. Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. driving a grey...
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller to join Bryan Busby weeknights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller is joining KMBC 9 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday shift beginning this November. The station will feature coverage from both meteorologists five evenings/nights a week. KMBC 9 also plans to expand the First Alert...
KMBC.com
Fort Osage fire chief talks about Buckner grass fire Friday that injured 2 firefighters
BUCKNER, Mo. — One Fort Osage District firefighter is at home recovering and another firefighter remains hospitalized with serious burns after they were hurt battling a grass fire near Buckner on Friday. The fire burned more than 15 acres. It was corn stubble that happens to burn very hot,"...
KMBC.com
Former hospital property along streetcar corridor to get overhaul after concerns from neighbors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new developer will take over a former hospital property riddled with concerns from neighbors who bought into a dream of luxurious condominium living only to get frustration and court battles in return. Northpoint Development, of Kansas City, will take over the Park Reserve condominium...
KMBC.com
Widespread rain Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grab your rain gear, because you'll need it today! Scattered showers are possible before 10 a.m. with steadier rain likely between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in Kansas City. Rain will end west to east between 7 p.m. and midnight. Temperatures will start off...
KMBC.com
Excitement grows as Kansas City Current heads to championship match
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are in the National Women's Soccer League Championship Game. The Current beat the No. 1-overall-seeded OL Reign 2-0 Sunday night. The team was founded in December 2020. It didn't even have the name Kansas City Current until late October 2021. Now, it's the name on the tip of everyone's tongue - and in lights at Union Station.
KMBC.com
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Report for Oct. 21, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's hard to believe but Friday was the final night of regular season play for high school football teams. Everybody is playing for seeding in the playoffs, which start next week. That includes our Game of the Week between Kearney and Belton.
KMBC.com
Mavericks players pay visit to patients at hospital in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Kansas City's East Coast Hockey League team, the Mavericks, took a break from practice to spend time with some very special fans Monday. Fans like Marybel Rodriguez, who discovered she had stage two breast cancer in February of 2022. "Very emotional, a lot of crying," Rodriguez...
KMBC.com
Construction worker killed in paving accident Friday evening at KCI Airport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A construction worker was killed in a paving accident at Kansas City International Airport on Friday evening. Authorities said the accident happened on a runway for the existing airport terminal, not the runway of the new airport. A Clarkson Construction worker was hit and killed when he was struck by a machine used in paving.
KMBC.com
Common respiratory virus is surging in the Kansas City area sending kids to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A common respiratory virus is surging in the metro and nationally and sending some children to the hospital. Children's Mercy Hospital reports two weeks ago, there were 75 positive tests for the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Last week, that number jumped to 120. "In...
KMBC.com
2 firefighters were hurt while battling grass fire near Buckner
Two firefighters were hurt Friday after being trapped for a time while battling a big grass fire. Authorities said the fire started as a shed fire on East Blue Mills Road in the Buckner area just before 2:30 p.m. As firefighters tried putting it out, the fire quickly spread, eventually...
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KMBC.com
Showers will gradually clear up early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showers will gradually clear up early Tuesday in Kansas City. Rain will continue early Monday evening overnight before gradually clearing up Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 50s. More sunshine will come Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase...
KMBC.com
Jackson County Prosecutor's Office receives threats after decision not to file charges in KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said it has received racist and threatening messages after it announced last week that no charges would be filed in the shooting death of off-duty Kansas City firefighter Anthony Santi. Prosecutors said they received several phone calls Monday "with offensive...
KMBC.com
Police investigating after deceased man with gunshot wound found in a crashed car
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police officers say they have opened a homicide investigation after an incident in the early morning hours of Monday. Police were dispatched to the 14100 block of Merrywood Lane in reference to a shooting and car crash. The first officers on the scene saw a...
KMBC.com
Merriam police seek public's help in fatal stabbing investigation
Merriam police are looking for leads after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed Friday night. Officers were called to Royalty Way near Kings Cove Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. They found the victim, identified as Charles Dillon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. So far police don't have any...
