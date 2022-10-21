KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are in the National Women's Soccer League Championship Game. The Current beat the No. 1-overall-seeded OL Reign 2-0 Sunday night. The team was founded in December 2020. It didn't even have the name Kansas City Current until late October 2021. Now, it's the name on the tip of everyone's tongue - and in lights at Union Station.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO