Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dormant PS1 RPG Series Could Return Based on New Leak
A new leak has suggested that a popular RPG series from the past that first began on the original PlayStation could be coming back in some capacity. In a general sense, we've seen numerous remakes and remasters in recent years of games that first came to PS1. From MediEvil, to Resident Evil 2, to more cult-classic titles like Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, the PS1 has seen a big resurgence in recent years by proxy of these new versions of older games. And while it remains to be seen if this could be happening once again, it definitely seems like publisher Square Enix could be planning another revival of a dormant PS1 franchise.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Delivers HBO's Most-Watched Finale Since Game of Thrones
From its very first episode, House of the Dragon has been a ratings and streaming behemoth for HBO. The series premiere in August broke records for the premium network, becoming the most-watched series premiere in its history. 10 weeks later, House of the Dragon is still proving its might. The Season 1 finale aired Sunday night and delivered the most-watched season finale on HBO in more than three years.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals How Terrifying the Quincies Really Are
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fully kicked off the fight between Ichigo Kurosaki and the mysterious enemies previously revealed to be Quincies, and now the newest episode has revealed how terrifying this group can be! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series kicked off its run with an attack on the Soul Society by a mysterious new enemy that could steal Bankai. Taking this to the next level was the fact that they also attacked Hueco Mundo, and quickly took it over thanks to their power. But that was only the beginning of what the Quincies will do moving forward.
19 Horror Movie Moments That Even Horror Lovers Believe May Have Gone Too Far
"Give me monsters, ghouls, blood — but poop is my LIMIT."
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Surprise Gives Subscribers Extra Perks
Nintendo Switch users who are already subscribed to Nintendo's top-tier version of its online service, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack option, have some more perks coming their way soon. These limited-time offerings were announced by Nintendo this week a surprise additions tot eh benefits already included in the service and will be live starting on November 1st. They include double the Gold Points spent on eligible games and DLCs as well as some icons that invoke the Nintendo 64 era.
ComicBook
Netflix Wants to Shift Its Anime Production Strategy, Says New Report
Netflix has come a long way since the service debuted, and these days, the global giant is known for pushing streaming to the world's stage. With its reach covering the globe, Netflix has become a go-to solution for our entertainment needs. From movies to shows, the service has them all, and it began moving into the anime sphere several years ago. Butt if a new report is right, then it seems Netflix is ready to shake up its production procedures for future titles.
ComicBook
Annihilators: How Nova and Silver Surfer Could Be the Future After Guardians of the Galaxy Ends
Soon enough, it may be quite a time to be a fan of cosmic characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 2023 release slate for Marvel Studios features virtually only cosmic-adjacent projects from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Even more, two recent reports suggest more space-faring Marvel icons will also join the mix before too long at all.
ComicBook
Boruto Sets Up Surprising New Karma Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has kicked off an intriguing turning point in the current Eida focused arc of the manga, and the newest chapter of the series is setting up a surprising new power that Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki will be able to unlock with their Karma in the future! After Code was defeated and subsequently dumped by Eida and Daemon in the previous chapters of the series, Shikamaru's plan for the troublesome brother and sister duo was to bring them into the Hidden Leaf Village completely and start living together with Boruto and Kawaki in order to monitor these foes further.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Developer Claims Requirements are Holding Next-Gen Games Back
The Xbox Series S has been a big success for Microsoft over the last two years, but some developers have apparently been frustrated with its technical limitations. According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Bossa Studios VFX artist Ian Maclure has stated on Twitter that development for the technically inferior platform has been "an albatross around the neck of production." Maclure went on to say that Bossa is not the only one being held back, as several other teams have complained about Microsoft's requirement that developers release games on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
ComicBook
Wendell & Wild Star James Hong Details Bringing His Complex Character to Life (Exclusive)
Having earned literally hundreds of screen credits since his career started back in the '50s, actor James Hong shows no signs of slowing, with this year seeing him star in the acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All at Once and Pixar's Turning Red, as well as having earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. To call his career illustrious would be a bit of an understatement. Additionally, currently in select theaters and then landing on Netflix is his latest film, Wendell & Wild, in which Hong lends his voice to Father Bests, a figure who hopes to keep his boarding school for troubled teens open, despite a greedy corporation attempting to buy him out. Wendell & Wild debuts on Netflix on October 28th.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3: Is Rom the Space Knight in the Quantumania Trailer?
When Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania races into theaters in February, movie-goers will take a journey into the Quantum Realm on an adventure of epic proportion. The first trailer for the film was released Monday, revealing all kind of new interdimensional beings and characters, including Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Then there was a mysterious robotic being, looking awfully similar to Rom the Space Knight.
ComicBook
Former Bayonetta Actress Renews Boycott Calls Following Pay Controversy
Bayonetta 3 is set to release on Nintendo Switch on Friday, but the game has been the center of controversy over the last few weeks. Developer PlatinumGames recast the game's titular character for this installment, with Jennifer Hale taking the place of Hellena Taylor. Taylor set off a firestorm online when she accused Platinum of offering her just $4,000 to return for the game. Reporting from Bloomberg last week revealed that the number was actually closer to $15,000, with Taylor being offered $4,000 to return for a cameo, which she rejected. Today, Taylor responded to Bloomberg's reporting on Twitter, where she basically confirmed those numbers, while still taking issue with the offers.
ComicBook
Batman/Spawn Full-Color Todd McFarlane Variant Cover Revealed (Exclusive)
Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.
ComicBook
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms Show Will Go Beyond Season 2, Addresses Ending
House of the Dragon is another mega-hit series for HBO and the Season 1 finale episode was the biggest for the network since the Game of Thrones finale. Naturally, as the buzz about House of the Dragon reaches an all-time high, fans are already wondering about Season 2 – and beyond. The cast and crew of Hosue of the Dragon are now out and doing post-season interviews, and showrunner Ryan Condal had to address the question how many seasons House of the Dragon could last on the air – and where it could finally end.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?
Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Free Games for November 2022 Leaked
It looks like Prime Gaming's upcoming lineup of free games on PC for the month of November 2022 have leaked ahead of an official announcement. Each and every month, those who subscribe to Amazon Prime are able to download a new slate of games on PC for no cost whatsoever. And while this lineup of free games often varies in quality from month to month, it looks like November's offering is going to be one of the strongest that we've seen in 2022.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Continue Making Changes to Game of Thrones History
The first season of House of the Dragon has stuck fairly close to the roadmap laid out in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, but the series has also taken a few opportunities to make changes for itself. The situation with Laenor remains the biggest change from the text, as the show opted to keep him alive in a plot to fake his death, rather than kill him. That said, there have been a lot of small changes throughout the season, especially when it pertains to the various feelings and motivations of characters.
ComicBook
Steam Game Climbs Top-Seller Charts After Big Release
If neither Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 nor Gotham Knights are part of your weekend plans, there's another game on Steam that might warrant your attention if you're looking for something to play. It's called RimWorld, but it's not just RimWorld. It's RimWorld – Biotech, a new expansion for the game that was accompanied by an update with both of those causing the game to rocket upwards on Steam's top-seller charts even amid two other big releases.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Teases a Much Bigger Season 2
The second season of House of the Dragon is going to seriously expand the world of the series. HBO's Game of Thrones prequel has been much more contained than the original series to this point, largely existing in King's Landing and a couple of other locations. In Season 2, which is already in the works, that will change in a pretty drastic way. War has come to Westeros in the from of the Dance of the Dragons, and it will take the characters to new places throughout Westeros.
Comments / 0