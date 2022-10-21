Tour of election headquarters gives first look of how ballot will be counted

In about three weeks, the ballots cast on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th in Clark County will be tallied inside the Election Center, but many are wondering how the process works. 13 Action News took a tour of the election headquarters.

There are 19 days left until the midterm election and 15 days before, the ballot tallying process begins. Joseph Gloria, the Clark County Registrar of Voters says transparency is key.

“We have nothing to hide, we want everyone to be able to see what is going on,” Gloria said.

The process starts at the intake and envelope sorting room. Ballots are sorted and signatures are scanned through an automatic signature recognition system. Ballots with missing or questionable signatures are taken to Manual Signature Verification.

Bipartisan teams review all signatures on file manually and damaged or problematic ballots are sent to the central counting board, where ballots are extracted and inspected further.

Gloria says an accuracy certification board has already checked all the equipment.

“They verify the system is reading properly, they verify the Federal Government and the State approve the software, and it has been certified by NIST, it’s what we have always done in Clark County to uphold the integrity of the process," Gloria said.

The final step for all ballots is tabulation, bipartisan observers make sure all counting is done correctly.

Gloria says the security of our counting process is top of mind.

“We need to make sure that the integrity of the process is being maintained in how we transport ballots, how we store them, and how they are processed.”

Gloria says we are expecting a higher amount of voter turnout this election and they have had to increase the number of workers and the number of m machines assigned to voting sites.

Early voting does start this Saturday, October 22 nd, and goes till November 4 th to find a location near you click here.