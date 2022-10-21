Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
