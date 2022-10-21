Sailing season comes to an end Friday, boats to be hoisted from Lake Michigan

As the temperatures continue to dip and the leaves fall from the trees, Milwaukee's sailing season will come to an end Friday.

After a warm spring and summer, dozens of large boats will be hoisted from Lake Michigan to waiting trailers and cradles by a 20-ton crane.

On Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., volunteers and big boat owners will come together to put away their boats for winter storage at the annual end-of-the-sailing-season ritual at the Milwaukee Sailing Center. Sailing for center members will come to an official end on Sunday.

"Members took advantage of some of the best summer weather in recent history and set records for participation in a number of areas utilizing the Center’s fleet of 80+ boats," the sailing center said in a news release Thursday. "But for members and the community the season shifts from Lake Michigan waters to a wide variety of enrichment classes offered through the winter months."

The sailboats being hauled out of the marina range from 20 to 45 feet in size.

Milwaukee Community Sailing Center is located at the end of Lagoon Drive on 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive. For more information, visit the center's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip