Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year
Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
Washington Examiner
Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change
Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
Washington Examiner
Claims of abortions and transitions for minors overtake Michigan ballot politics
The politicking over a high-profile Michigan abortion ballot measure has been overtaken in the final weeks before the election by claims that it could open the door to allowing minors to get abortions or even undergo gender transition procedures without parental consent. Proponents of Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive...
Washington Examiner
Zeldin and Hochul agree to debate this week after dispute
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) reached an agreement to debate this week after months of dispute over terms for the meet-up. The incumbent Democrat and her Republican gubernatorial challenger will meet face-to-face on Tuesday evening for a one-hour debate moderated by Spectrum News from the Pace University campus in New York City. Zeldin won the GOP nomination in June and proposed in August that he and Hochul face off in a series of debates across New York state.
Washington Examiner
For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot
Democrats are widely expected to lose in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
Washington Examiner
Signature collection begins to repeal California oil well setback law
(The Center Square) – Oil producers announced Thursday they have launched the signature gathering process to stop a new oil well bill, a measure they call a “political war on California’s energy workers and producers.”. Independent oil producers and workers are spearheading an effort to place a...
Washington Examiner
Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have just eight days to claim rebate worth up to $500
Select Virginians have until the beginning of next month to file their 2021 taxes in order to receive a tax rebate of up to $500. Residents must have received a tax liability for their taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, according to the Virginia Tax Commission.
Washington Examiner
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
Washington Examiner
Oxford High School shooter pleads guilty to murdering four classmates
Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to murdering four fellow classmates in a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan in November of last year. Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges levied against him, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder, according to CNN. In addition to the four people he killed, he also wounded six other classmates and a teacher on Nov. 30, 2021, Crumbley confessed.
Comments / 0