Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO