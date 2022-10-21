ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Washington Examiner

Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year

Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change

Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Zeldin and Hochul agree to debate this week after dispute

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) reached an agreement to debate this week after months of dispute over terms for the meet-up. The incumbent Democrat and her Republican gubernatorial challenger will meet face-to-face on Tuesday evening for a one-hour debate moderated by Spectrum News from the Pace University campus in New York City. Zeldin won the GOP nomination in June and proposed in August that he and Hochul face off in a series of debates across New York state.
Washington Examiner

For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot

Democrats are widely expected to lose in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Signature collection begins to repeal California oil well setback law

(The Center Square) – Oil producers announced Thursday they have launched the signature gathering process to stop a new oil well bill, a measure they call a “political war on California’s energy workers and producers.”. Independent oil producers and workers are spearheading an effort to place a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits

(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
VERMONT STATE
Washington Examiner

Oxford High School shooter pleads guilty to murdering four classmates

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to murdering four fellow classmates in a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan in November of last year. Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges levied against him, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder, according to CNN. In addition to the four people he killed, he also wounded six other classmates and a teacher on Nov. 30, 2021, Crumbley confessed.
MICHIGAN STATE

