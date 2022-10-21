Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
PennDOT, Keep PA Beautiful, name students chosen for New Young Ambassadors Program
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023. The program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.
WOLF
Mohegan reveals new name for PA destination: Mohegan Pennsylvania
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mohegan announced Monday that the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 will now be known as Mohegan Pennsylvania. We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan. Many of our partners, stakeholders, and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as ‘Mohegan,’ so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values. To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand.
WOLF
NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
WOLF
'The Conjuring' house in Rhode Island makes paranormal activity a popular attraction
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new owner of the Rhode Island house made famous in "The Conjuring" movie is coming up on six months at the helm of the paranormal enterprise. There are tours, TV shows, merchandise and an upcoming sold-out Halloween event too. The business of catering to...
WOLF
"Wheel Life Experiences" Coming to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport
AVOCA, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new event is headed to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport tomorrow. "Wheel Life Experiences" aims to give kids of all ages the opportunity to check out different aircraft and other vehicles up close and personal. This family friendly event will be held from...
WOLF
Giants get first victory
It hasn’t been easy for the players on the Keystone College football team to come to practice each and every week without winning a game. 16 straight losses since the program went to varsity play in 2021. Justin Higgins, Keystone College Football Coach says, “ The mindset that they...
WOLF
Union Co. man facing rape and other charges
White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
