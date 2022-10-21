ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

PennDOT, Keep PA Beautiful, name students chosen for New Young Ambassadors Program

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023. The program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Mohegan reveals new name for PA destination: Mohegan Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mohegan announced Monday that the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 will now be known as Mohegan Pennsylvania. We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan. Many of our partners, stakeholders, and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as ‘Mohegan,’ so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values. To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Giants get first victory

It hasn’t been easy for the players on the Keystone College football team to come to practice each and every week without winning a game. 16 straight losses since the program went to varsity play in 2021. Justin Higgins, Keystone College Football Coach says, “ The mindset that they...
LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Union Co. man facing rape and other charges

White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
NEW COLUMBIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy