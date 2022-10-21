Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top GunMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: First concert and fall market at Cumming City Center, plus haunted cemetery tourJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Football: Indians rally to beat White Co., sets up 7-3A title showdown
CLEVELAND, Ga. — NOW Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb can finally talk about playing for the program’s first-ever region title. The first-year Indians coach dodged every question imaginable the last two weeks as they prepared to take on White County, a program that had won five straight and 12 of the previous 14 meetings in the series.
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County outlasts Gilmer, 17-7
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored all 17 of their points in the third quarter and held on to beat Gilmer Friday, 17-7. The Tigers secured a home playoff game with the win and are assured of nothing less than the second seed in the 3A state playoffs. After...
accesswdun.com
Football: No. 7 Jefferson shuts down No. 4 Loganville
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Sammy Brown was the story in Jefferson’s 42-6 win over No. 4-ranked Loganville Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The junior running back accounted for all six of the seventh-ranked Dragons' (6-2, 4-0 Region 8-5A) touchdowns. “We had really great preparation this week, and it showed...
accesswdun.com
Kickoff for UGA-Vols top 3 showdown is set
ATHENS — The Nov. 5, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Sanford Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The matchup between top three teams will be televised by CBS, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on CBS is 67-45-1...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
What Did Georgia Just Land in Chris Peal?
Six foot tall, long-arms, with elite top-end speed. Those are the baseline intangibles to play cornerback at the University of Georgia under Kirby Smart, they are essentially non-negotiables. If you look through the roster, you'll find plenty of football players that look an awful lot like ...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts as coach slams assistant to ground
In a football game, it’s the players who should be tackling other players – not coaches tackling other coaches. But that’s exactly what happened at an Alabama high school football game this weekend when a coach was caught on camera slamming his volunteer assistant coach down to the ground on the sideline.
accesswdun.com
Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men
Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, Gameday Crew Talk Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama
ATHENS - ESPN’s Gameday crew had a lengthy discussion of the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama Crimson Tide as that trio of teams tries to fight their way into the College Football Playoff. Both the Vols and Dawgs are undefeated and barreling towards pre-Halloween dates with major rivals....
cobbcountycourier.com
Fire danger alert issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Saturday afternoon and early evening October 22
There is a danger of fire in Georgia this afternoon and into the early evening Saturday, October 22, 2022. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes the warning for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidity and dry conditions.
accesswdun.com
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland
More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who hired Ledford there; Ledford’s first partner in Cleveland, Aaron Autry; and her mother, Geraldine Ledford.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
Columbus Pastor, Army veteran and ‘and champion of the least of these’ Roy Plummer dies at 84
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor who was a community leader and Army veteran passes away Sunday night after a lengthy illness. Roy Plummer, the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church, passed away at his home. He was 84.“My husband was a pastor, soldier, husband, and father,” said Plummer’s wife, Kenyetta. […]
3 elementary school students dead in fatal Georgia car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in LeFore […]
accesswdun.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
Comments / 0