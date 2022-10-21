ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Football: Indians rally to beat White Co., sets up 7-3A title showdown

CLEVELAND, Ga. — NOW Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb can finally talk about playing for the program’s first-ever region title. The first-year Indians coach dodged every question imaginable the last two weeks as they prepared to take on White County, a program that had won five straight and 12 of the previous 14 meetings in the series.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County outlasts Gilmer, 17-7

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored all 17 of their points in the third quarter and held on to beat Gilmer Friday, 17-7. The Tigers secured a home playoff game with the win and are assured of nothing less than the second seed in the 3A state playoffs. After...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: No. 7 Jefferson shuts down No. 4 Loganville

JEFFERSON, Ga. — Sammy Brown was the story in Jefferson’s 42-6 win over No. 4-ranked Loganville Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The junior running back accounted for all six of the seventh-ranked Dragons' (6-2, 4-0 Region 8-5A) touchdowns. “We had really great preparation this week, and it showed...
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Kickoff for UGA-Vols top 3 showdown is set

ATHENS — The Nov. 5, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Sanford Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The matchup between top three teams will be televised by CBS, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on CBS is 67-45-1...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season

It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What Did Georgia Just Land in Chris Peal?

Six foot tall, long-arms, with elite top-end speed.  Those are the baseline intangibles to play cornerback at the University of Georgia under Kirby Smart, they are essentially non-negotiables. If you look through the roster, you'll find plenty of football players that look an awful lot like ...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts as coach slams assistant to ground

In a football game, it’s the players who should be tackling other players – not coaches tackling other coaches. But that’s exactly what happened at an Alabama high school football game this weekend when a coach was caught on camera slamming his volunteer assistant coach down to the ground on the sideline.
DOTHAN, AL
accesswdun.com

Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men

Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
CORNELIA, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland

More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who hired Ledford there; Ledford’s first partner in Cleveland, Aaron Autry; and her mother, Geraldine Ledford.
CLEVELAND, GA
WBTW News13

3 elementary school students dead in fatal Georgia car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in LeFore […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

White County wreck seriously injures one driver

A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch home damaged by fire

Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy