Perennially popular ‘Rocky Horror’ returnsto Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

In Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show,’ Jordan Mailler of Scranton and Gracie Sinclair of Mountaintop portray Brad and Janet, two characters Mailler describes as ‘a vanilla, black-and-white, cookie-cutter couple.” Photo by Angel Berlane Mulcahy | On my Cue Photography

“You could see a family of four next to a 95-year-old in a leather jacket. You’ll see everything,” cast member Michael Speranza. 22. of Scranton said, explaining who might be in the audience when “The Rocky Horror Show” opens Oct. 27 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

“My dad loved this when he was a kid, well, he always loved it,” said Jordan Mailler, 21, also of Scranton, who seems to be loving his own experience with the show, which has been a perennially popular attraction at Little Theatre in recent years.

Mailler plays Brad, a character he describes as one half of “a vanilla, black-and-white, cookie-cutter couple.” Brad and his fiancee, Janet, stop at a scary mansion on a rainy night, just hoping to use a telephone after getting a flat tire.

While the couple may start out resembling vanilla cookies, they’ll soon find themselves stripped to their underwear — to dry off, of course — and dunked into various sizzling situations.

Most people who are familiar with the show would probably agree you can expect a wild and raunchy ride from any “Rocky Horror” show. And … this year?

“We’re trying to take this in a more eccentric direction,” said Jovon Barnes, 25, who is enjoying his first solo endeavor as director.

“We have a lot of young energy,” he said, noting the cast age range is “mostly 18 to 24.”

Last year, Barnes was the choreographer for “Rocky Horror,” so you know the well-crafted song-and-dance numbers are important to him this year, too. His favorite?

“Wild and Untamed Thing,” he said, naming one that comes near the end of the show. “It’s so lively and energetic. It’s hard for you to sit still.”

The audience, in case you’re wondering, is welcome to dance in the aisles to “Wild and Untamed Thing,” or “Time Warp,” which might be the most famous song from the show, as well as other numbers.

Mailler’s favorite part of “Rocky Horror” is “Over at the Frankenstein Place,” which audiences will hear as Brad and Janet arrive at the scary mansion and experience their “hope turning into an unsettled feeling.”

Speranza, who portrays a delivery boy named Eddie, likes “Sword of Damocles,” which you’ll hear when Rocky — the creation of mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter — awakens.

As for Sam Lipperini, 22, of Scranton, who plays the maid Magenta with “the passion of Gomez Addams mixed with the subtlety of Morticia Addams,” she most enjoys the “Sweet Transvestite” scene, when “we’re introducing Frank to Brad and Janet.”

Gracie Sinclair, 18, of Mountain Top, who portrays Janet, has a preference for “Hot Patootie,” a song in which Eddie, the delivery boy, reminisces about good times with a girlfriend.

And Lolo Senese, 26, of Pittston, who plays the groupie Columbia, loves “all the dances, especially Floor Show and Time Warp.”

The show, often described as a spoof of or even a love letter to B horror movies, becomes ever more preposterous as it progresses. But, whatever happens to Brad and Janet?

“Janet is the cute little 1950s housewife, ready to get married. Brad proposes, and she knew he was going to,” said Sinclair. “But then she learns a lot about herself. I find it moving.”

The other half of the couple doesn’t come away with quite the same experience.

“Janet kind of runs with it,” said Mailler, who plays Brad. “But Brad kind of is left with empty hands and open mouth. He felt pressured to protect, and it all happens too fast for him.”

The entire cast is doing a great job, Barnes said.

“The incredible team I’m fortunate enough to work with keeps me grounded,” he said.

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present “The Rocky Horror Show” at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and Oct. 28; 7 p.m. Oct 29 and midnight Oct. 29. Tickets are $25 at LTWB.org or at the box office, 570-823-1875. Based on past experience, organizers expect these shows will sell out fast.

In other news, Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts in Hazleton was due to open their production of “Rocky Horror” on Oct. 21, but due to unforeseen circumstances this weekend’s shows have been postponed.