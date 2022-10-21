ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catlettsburg, KY

Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station

 5 days ago

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested.

The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker.

Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart.

Rucker is being charged with robbery.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

