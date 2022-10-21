Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 1:17 a.m. EDT
Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the Tuesday debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room”: the stroke he suffered five months ago. He said it knocked him down but he’s “going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored his opponent’s health challenges, instead seizing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year.
FOX 28 Spokane
At federal trial, financier navigates friendship with Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — A wealthy financier is facing questions at a federal trial about his friendship with Donald Trump. Tom Barrack is charged with secretly working for a foreign agent who was under orders by the United Arab Emirates to manipulate U.S. foreign policy. Barrack testified Tuesday that he tried to get Trump to tone down his “outrageous” anti-Muslim rhetoric during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He told jurors that his only goal to promote “understanding and tolerance” in the Middle East. And he denied doing anything underhanded on behalf of the UAE.
Trump to launch swing-state blitz ahead of midterms
Former President Trump announced on Wednesday a slew of political rallies in swing states for candidates he endorsed as November’s midterm elections inch closer. In separate news releases through his Save America PAC, the former president shared that he will hold a series of rallies in the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa in the span of five days.
Comments / 1