Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the Tuesday debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room”: the stroke he suffered five months ago. He said it knocked him down but he’s “going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored his opponent’s health challenges, instead seizing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO