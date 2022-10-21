Read full article on original website
Philanthropists helping make life better for all
The Davie Community Foundation Board of Directors issued a challenge to the community in February 2013 at the foundation’s 25th anniversary celebration. The 5n5 Community Impact Challenge was launched to raise $5 million over five years in community funds. “Such a challenge had never been considered before nor has...
Going green: Show veterans you care; rewards await vets at register of deeds office
Businesses across Davie County are doing just that, and residents are encouraged to show their support by illuminating their front porches or doors with green lights during November. The kick off for the effort begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Register of Deeds office in the county administration building...
Local events
Breakfast, Cooleemee-Mocksville VFW Post 1119, 7722 NC 801 S., Cooleemee, 7-10 a.m., all you can eat, $8 adults, $4 children age 10 and under. Proceeds benefit post. Community breakfast, Farmington Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., Mocksville, 7-10 a.m. Prok tenderloin, sausage, gravy, eggs, grits, stewed apples, biscuits, mixed fresh fruit, breakfast casserole, coffee, OJ. Donations support church ministries.
Halloween Town: Mocksville will be buzzing Monday … as will all corners of Davie
Why limit the ghoulish good times to only one day? Davie County spooktacular Halloween activities for all ages continue through Monday, Oct. 31. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a fall festival will be held at Mocksville’s Main Street Park from 5-8 p.m., sponsored by The Bridge Church, featuring music, games, candy, popcorn and cotton candy.
Kerry Dale Brown
Mr. Kerry Dale Brown, 59, of Advance, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Many thanks to the medical professionals who collaborated tirelessly to seek a diagnosis for his unexplained illness. Kerry was born in Davie County on Feb. 26, 1963 to the late...
Samuel Henry Howard
Mr. Samuel Henry Howard, 81, of Cornatzer Road, Advance, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Cadence at Clemmons. He was born on Dec. 17, 1940 in Davie County to the late Charlie Wilson and Helen Frances Hilton Howard. Sam retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with 37 years of service....
Editorial: Help keep elections safe and fair
Elections in North Carolina are safe. That’s the message from the N.C. Board of Elections, and the Davie County Board of Elections. While irregularities are found in just about any election, the state and county take numerous steps to see that those do not happen – and especially to see that when something does happen, it isn’t for a political reason.
Shelton & Williams to play at Eaton’s ‘Bluegrass Church’ on Oct. 27
The second “Bluegrass Church” of the year will be at Eaton’s Baptist on Thursday, Oct. 27. A meal starts at 6 p.m., followed by music from a featured band, a message, then a jam session for those who bring their instruments to pick a tune with the pros. The church is at 430 Eatons Church Road, Mocksville. The featured band is Shelton & Williams, a professional bluegrass band from Virginia. Learn more at https://sheltonandwilliams.com/.
Residents: We don’t want it. Developer: Follow your own plan. County delays rezoning decision
County commissioners delayed a decision earlier this month whether to approve an industrial rezoning request for land off Cana Road and US 601 North. Commissioner Mark Jones made the motion to delay the decision, saying he needed questions answered, including those of annexation of the property into the town of Mocksville, traffic impacts and fire districts.
Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen
The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
Davie soccer pulls a shocker
If you thought Davie’s varsity soccer team was going to walk meekly into the night and mail in the rest of this starting-from-scratch season, think again. The War Eagles of first-year coach Marco Rebollar caught lightning at Reagan. The Raiders had pummeled Davie by an aggregate 85-5 during a 20-game winning streak in the series, but Davie had another script in mind on Oct. 18. It pulled a 2-1 shocker.
Summers runs for 221 as Davie ends skid
Davie’s varsity football team came out looking crisp Friday at Parkland. Three minutes, 11 seconds into the game, it was 21-0 War Eagles, who were on an insane pace for 300-plus points. Style points were in short supply from there on, however. The War Eagles did not ground winless...
South repeats and volleyball champions
You could not have scripted this better. South Davie’s 15th-year volleyball coach, Gloria Chalmers, has been experiencing extreme sadness. Her husband, Curtis Chalmers, passed away March 22. She found refuge in the gym, her team and parents rallied around her and the 2022 season was everything she could have hoped for.
