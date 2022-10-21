Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Man gets life sentence for deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate. Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.
sanatogapost.com
Berks Trio Convicted on Murder, Weapons Charges
PHILADELPHIA PA – Three Berks County individuals involved in a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for multiple homicides, kidnapping, and kidnapping conspiracies during 2017 and 2018, were convicted of federal murder and weapons charges, prosecutors said Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022). Montgomery County detectives were among those being credited...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police
State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
abc27.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in Berks County hit-and-run
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night in Berks County. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle driven by the suspect was traveling southbound on Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township. The vehicle struck the victim, who was on the right side of the road, around 10:30 p.m., according to PSP, and then continued south on Powder Mill Hollow Road without stopping.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
iheart.com
Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges
>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
Teen Charged With Terroristic Threats In Lehigh Valley High School Evacuation: UPDATE
UPDATE: A teen has been charged with terroristic threats after allegedly causing the evacuation of a Lehigh Valley high school early on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities announced. The 17-year-old — whose name was not released — was identified as the source of the threat that came into Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, requiring a full evacuation around 8:20 a.m., Bethlehem Police said.
Man wanted in connection with shooting that left 2 teenagers dead in Pottstown: DA
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for two homicides. Deonte "Taz" Kelly is wanted in connection with the murders of Skyler Fox and Brandon Bacote-Byer in Pottstown earlier this week.The Montgomery County District Attorney's office says Kelly already has eight outstanding warrants for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous.If you know where he is, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect identified in Uni Mart clown mask robbery
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. -- Police have identified a man accused of robbing a Uni Mart while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword. William Clancy, 39, of the Albrightsville area, will be charged with three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of instruments of a crime.
sanatogapost.com
Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
CBS News
Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University...
Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver At Lehigh Valley GIANT Food Store
Recognize him? Police are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley GIANT Food store. The crash occurred in the parking lot of the Leithsville Road store in Hellertown around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
Mercury
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
