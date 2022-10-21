ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

An award for WVU's Aussie

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Neal Brown has an Australian punter at his disposal, one who this past week earned the distinction of being the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. He also has a punter from Great Britain available.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown Dance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Pennie Reall

GORMANIA, W.Va. — Pennie Mae Reall, 45, of Gormania, W.Va., passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at…
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders

That's the thrust in this week's painful trip to the film room, although there is a bit of positive reinforcement to be had here and there. Will players take that to heart? Are coaches' admonitions and methods wearing thin? This season isn't over yet, despite the chorus on social media that proclaims it to be the case, but admittedly, fixes and improvement haven't been a staple this year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Recreation opportunities grow within city of Bridgeport (West Virgnia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials on Wednesday celebrated the growth of recreational opportunities within the city by holding ribbon cuttings to mark the completion of two projects. City Council members, along with business and recreation leaders, took part in ceremonies at the Virginia Avenue trail connector and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Kelly Palmer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The last day to pay delinquent 2021 real estate taxes in Monon…
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Raleigh V. Royster

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Raleigh V. Royster, 88, of Pleasant Valley passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born in Troy, WV on October 26, 1933, a son of the late Raleigh and Alice Fair Royster.
PLEASANT VALLEY, WV
Jackhammer work

A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher. The men used other equipment to periodically release trapped gas.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Patricia Nelson

GRANTSVILLE — Patricia Ann (Wiley) Gatterman Nelson, 78, of Grantsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Jan. 1, 1944, in Grantsville, she was the daughter of the late Blaine and Cora (Walls) Wiley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Gatterman and Rick Nelson; one grandson, Jeremy East; and one sister, Dorothy Baker.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
Jury selection & trial set for Dec. 13 in slaying of Whitey Bulger

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trial is set to begin Dec. 13 in federal court in Clarksburg for three defendants accused in the U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton prison slaying of mobster/informant James "Whitey" Bulger. Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh announced the trial date and the...
CLARKSBURG, WV

