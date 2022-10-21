Read full article on original website
An award for WVU's Aussie
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Neal Brown has an Australian punter at his disposal, one who this past week earned the distinction of being the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. He also has a punter from Great Britain available.
Morgantown Dance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's…
Officials confirm 'big addition' coming to Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As an agreement is finalized, preparations are already underway for a new business to come to the Meadowbrook Mall. According to a press release from The Cafaro Company, which operates the mall, this new tenant will be "the largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall."
Morgantown, West Virginia, Dance Studio presents 'The Snow Queen' Nov. 18-19
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's "The Snow Queen" Nov. 18-19 at the Metropolitan Theatre. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Pennie Reall
GORMANIA, W.Va. — Pennie Mae Reall, 45, of Gormania, W.Va., passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at…
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
That's the thrust in this week's painful trip to the film room, although there is a bit of positive reinforcement to be had here and there. Will players take that to heart? Are coaches' admonitions and methods wearing thin? This season isn't over yet, despite the chorus on social media that proclaims it to be the case, but admittedly, fixes and improvement haven't been a staple this year.
Lincoln High School DECA & business class students help clean up Shinnston, West Virginia, area
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from Lincoln High School’s DECA Club and business classes recently participated in clean-up efforts in the Shinnston area from Dollar General to the Lumberport Bridge. Twenty-two bags of trash were collected to help beautify their community.
Babydog, governor visit Morgantown, West Virginia, to speak against Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and his beloved bulldog Babydog visited Morgantown on the first day of early voting in West Virginia as part of the governor’s anti-Amendment 2 tour. Amendment 2 is about changing the West Virginia Constitution and giving Charleston all of the...
Recreation opportunities grow within city of Bridgeport (West Virgnia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials on Wednesday celebrated the growth of recreational opportunities within the city by holding ribbon cuttings to mark the completion of two projects. City Council members, along with business and recreation leaders, took part in ceremonies at the Virginia Avenue trail connector and...
Kindness and Respect: Lewis County, West Virginia mourns the loss of beloved educator Beth White-Nichols
The Lewis County High School and LCHS sports communities have come together in mourning the loss and celebrating the life and legacy of beloved educator and coach Beth White-Nichols, who passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, after a battle with cancer. White-Nichols became a well-loved fixture in Lewis County Schools over...
Kelly Palmer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The last day to pay delinquent 2021 real estate taxes in Monon…
Raleigh V. Royster
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Raleigh V. Royster, 88, of Pleasant Valley passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born in Troy, WV on October 26, 1933, a son of the late Raleigh and Alice Fair Royster.
Men at work: Robey Excavating crew uses jackhammer to address gas leak near Municipal Building in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Development Authority to seek auctioneer for airport property
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Development Authority will seek bids for auctioneer services as they continue to move toward a sale of county property near the North Central West Virginia Airport. Authority members voted on the measure at a regular meeting Wednesday, about five months after...
Jackhammer work
A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher. The men used other equipment to periodically release trapped gas.
West Virginia Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg for latest community conversation on Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Babydog, the governor's English bulldog, visited the Harrison County Senior Center Wednesday for a discussion of Amendment 2. Wednesday's community conversation was the 24th public event Justice has hosted since mid-September to encourage voters to defeat...
Patricia Nelson
GRANTSVILLE — Patricia Ann (Wiley) Gatterman Nelson, 78, of Grantsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Jan. 1, 1944, in Grantsville, she was the daughter of the late Blaine and Cora (Walls) Wiley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Gatterman and Rick Nelson; one grandson, Jeremy East; and one sister, Dorothy Baker.
Jury selection & trial set for Dec. 13 in slaying of Whitey Bulger
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trial is set to begin Dec. 13 in federal court in Clarksburg for three defendants accused in the U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton prison slaying of mobster/informant James "Whitey" Bulger. Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh announced the trial date and the...
