Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Take Over Windsor Castle If They 'Decide To Return To The U.K.': Report
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thinking about heading back across the pond? According to a report, "vacant Windsor Castle opens the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan moving there, should they decide to return to the U.K." Article continues below advertisement. Expert Katie Nicholl previously shared in her book...
ETOnline.com
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Comments
Whoopi Goldberg doesn't agree with Meghan Markle's comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. In a recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex discussed her exit from the show, where she served as one of the women holding the briefcases. "I...
Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
The relationship between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seems to be tense. One decision that the new king made reportedly left his son feeling heartbroken.
Expert Points Out How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Both Recently Discussed ‘Their Past Lives Being So Damaging and Sad’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have similar angles in their most recent messaging, a body language expert said. Judi James compares Harry's discussion of mental health at a summit and Meghan's recent podcast episode.
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Jonathan Bennett
Before he was Jake in Hallmark's "A Wedding of a Lifetime" or Brandon in "The Christmas House," award-winning actor Jonathan Bennett was popular teenage heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 iconic film "Mean Girls" (via IMDb). And a lot has changed for Bennett since filming "Mean Girls" with the star-studded cast, which included Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan.
House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised
House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
King Charles May Have Grand Plans For Prince Edward And Princess Anne That Snub Harry And Andrew
Since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III has been adjusting to his new role as monarch. According to the Daily Mail, while the king's previous vision was a "slimmed-down monarchy," Charles changed his mind about the number of working royals. He reconsidered the decision after looking at the royal workload of 3,500 appearances every year.
Designer of Meghan Markle’s divisive jumpsuit claps back: ‘Cause a commotion’
There’s no such thing as bad jumpsuit PR. When Meghan Markle stepped out in a one-piece outfit by Malia Mills over the weekend, social media commenters compared it to a trash bag — but the designer thanked the mean tweets for making her brand trend online. Sharing a...
Meghan Markle Thinks Backlash Over ‘Deal or No Deal’ Comments Is ‘Extremely Disappointing’: ‘She Doesn’t Regret’ It
Rising above. Meghan Markle “doesn’t regret” speaking up about her experience on Deal or No Deal, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recently recalled what it was like to be one of the “briefcase girls” on the NBC game show, alleging on her “Archetypes” podcast that she felt like the job reduced her to a “bimbo.” Her comments quickly raised eyebrows, but the Suits alum is choosing to take the high road.
purewow.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Changed the Photo on the Homepage of Their Website
It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought their Archewell website needed a little bit of a facelift. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keeping quite busy these days, what with a Netflix docuseries, podcasts, oh, and two young kids to take care of. However, we just noticed that the couple changed the photo on the homepage of their website, trading out the old pic for a brand-new portrait courtesy of Misan Harriman.
How to Order a Salad Like a Kardashian
‘The Kardashians’ are often seen with their giant salads from the LA based health food restaurant — Health Nut.
Meghan Markle Takes A Swing At Racial Stereotypes In Latest Podcast Episode
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have been accused of pitching "shows that are educational and inspiring, rather than sexy and sensational" to Netflix, as an industry insider memorably told the Daily Mail, but there's no denying her podcast is a hit — despite being resolutely serious in tone. Although "Archetypes" was briefly put on hold following the queen's death out of respect, it soon returned with a vengeance (via Entertainment Tonight).
King Charles Plans An Unprecedented Royal Tour That Will Rival The Late Queen's
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son ascended to the throne and became King Charles III. Once the period of mourning for the late monarch passed, details for Charles' coronation were finally confirmed, with the event planned for May 6, 2023, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
There's an Important Message in That Page Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
The blink-and-you-miss-it moment is important
‘House of the Dragon’: Daeron Is Alive — Ryan Condal Reveals Where He’s Living
'House of the Dragon' creator and showrunner Ryan Condal confirms Daeron, from 'Fire & Blood,' is alive in the show and reveals where he's hiding.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Radio Hosting Fell Short of Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ — ‘No Real Comparison’
Meghan Markle 'sets the bar so high for everyone else' with 'Archetypes', according to 'Royally Obsessed' hosts while Prince William and Kate Middleton's turn as radio hosts doesn't compete.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Have a ‘Brutal’ Work Schedule As They Take On More Royal Duties
Prince William and Kate Middleton already had a pretty packed schedule as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. But it looks like they’ll be taking on a slew of royal duties in the weeks ahead. While the Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying some downtime with their young family during their children’s fall break, the royals will be making more public appearances in the near future. According to one royal source, the number of engagements the couple has is looking pretty “brutal.”
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon creator explains show’s biggest death in Episode 10 finale
House of the Dragon’s showrunner has opened up about the major, brutal death in Episode 10, with the first season saving the show’s biggest loss until the finale. When it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, death should never be a huge surprise. The original show’s first season positioned Ned Stark as its main hero, only to chop off his head before the finale.
The Crucial Role Prince William Will Play In King Charles' Coronation
The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to the ascension of her oldest son, King Charles III. As a result, Charles' son, Prince William, Prince of Wales, is now next in line to the British throne, per Royal U.K. According to sources, the changes have made father and son closer than ever. "Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond," a source told People.
