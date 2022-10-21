ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Comments

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't agree with Meghan Markle's comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. In a recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex discussed her exit from the show, where she served as one of the women holding the briefcases. "I...
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage

Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
The List

What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Jonathan Bennett

Before he was Jake in Hallmark's "A Wedding of a Lifetime" or Brandon in "The Christmas House," award-winning actor Jonathan Bennett was popular teenage heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 iconic film "Mean Girls" (via IMDb). And a lot has changed for Bennett since filming "Mean Girls" with the star-studded cast, which included Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan.
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised

House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Thinks Backlash Over ‘Deal or No Deal’ Comments Is ‘Extremely Disappointing’: ‘She Doesn’t Regret’ It

Rising above. Meghan Markle “doesn’t regret” speaking up about her experience on Deal or No Deal, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recently recalled what it was like to be one of the “briefcase girls” on the NBC game show, alleging on her “Archetypes” podcast that she felt like the job reduced her to a “bimbo.” Her comments quickly raised eyebrows, but the Suits alum is choosing to take the high road.
purewow.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Changed the Photo on the Homepage of Their Website

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought their Archewell website needed a little bit of a facelift. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keeping quite busy these days, what with a Netflix docuseries, podcasts, oh, and two young kids to take care of. However, we just noticed that the couple changed the photo on the homepage of their website, trading out the old pic for a brand-new portrait courtesy of Misan Harriman.
The List

Meghan Markle Takes A Swing At Racial Stereotypes In Latest Podcast Episode

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have been accused of pitching "shows that are educational and inspiring, rather than sexy and sensational" to Netflix, as an industry insider memorably told the Daily Mail, but there's no denying her podcast is a hit — despite being resolutely serious in tone. Although "Archetypes" was briefly put on hold following the queen's death out of respect, it soon returned with a vengeance (via Entertainment Tonight).
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Have a ‘Brutal’ Work Schedule As They Take On More Royal Duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton already had a pretty packed schedule as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. But it looks like they’ll be taking on a slew of royal duties in the weeks ahead. While the Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying some downtime with their young family during their children’s fall break, the royals will be making more public appearances in the near future. According to one royal source, the number of engagements the couple has is looking pretty “brutal.”
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon creator explains show’s biggest death in Episode 10 finale

House of the Dragon’s showrunner has opened up about the major, brutal death in Episode 10, with the first season saving the show’s biggest loss until the finale. When it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, death should never be a huge surprise. The original show’s first season positioned Ned Stark as its main hero, only to chop off his head before the finale.
The List

The Crucial Role Prince William Will Play In King Charles' Coronation

The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to the ascension of her oldest son, King Charles III. As a result, Charles' son, Prince William, Prince of Wales, is now next in line to the British throne, per Royal U.K. According to sources, the changes have made father and son closer than ever. "Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond," a source told People.
The List

The List

