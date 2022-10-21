ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

BPS parent reacts to approval of increased safety measures at schools

By Sarah Minkewicz
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQXUY_0ih7EhGd00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Currently, anyone entering a Buffalo Public School is wanded, but school leaders say that method isn’t always accurate. The district saw that just last month at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts.

Not even two weeks into the new school year, police say a student brought a knife into the building and stabbed another student. In February, a student was stabbed and a security officer was shot outside McKinley High School.

School leaders said it was that attack that prompted them into adding more security measures, including the weapons detection systems. Wednesday night, the school board approved spending more than $2.5 million to install those systems in each school.

News 4 talked to Solar Ingram, whose son attends the culinary school. She said she supports the measures, but said more needs to be done.

“Can we find the same amount of money to replace the idle time that our children have? Maybe give them more band, maybe adding more into the extracurriculars to give them an outlet, or infusing better programs,” Ingram said. “If you’re going to find the money to create a safe environment by using such high technology, can you find the money to put that same technology into their learning as well?”

The district is also investing in two-way radios and more handheld wands. Leaders said the weapons detection system will be more efficient than wanding.

Sarah Minkewicz is an Emmy-nominated reporter and Buffalo native who has been a part of the News 4 team since 2019. Follow Sarah on Twitter @SarahMinkewicz and click here to see more of her work.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police details new Threat Management Unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a release Wednesday, Buffalo Police provided further info on the department’s new Threat Management Unit (TMU), which was announced on Oct. 24 during a press conference regarding a terroristic threat made against Hutch Tech High School. The TMU will consist of one detective sergeant and four detectives that will head […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk police provide Halloween safety tips

DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department is providing tips on how to stay safe for another fun Halloween. Costumes: Check that costumes are flame retardant Keep costumes short to prevent trips and falls Try using makeup instead of masks Wear light colored costumes and use reflective materials or tape Avoid costumes that have […]
DUNKIRK, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo police announces new unit within its department

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Deadly Stabbing On Kilhoffer Street

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing a man. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 32-year-old was sentenced yesterday, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Reginald M. Branch, Jr. received a sentence of 16 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervision after he is released. Branch, a second violent felony offender, stabbed a 50-year-old man to death on December 1, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm. The victim, Damon O. Jones, was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He died at the scene. The deadly incident happened inside the victim’s apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for injuring 2 people in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for defrauding bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding a bank and its customers for over three years, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Gerald Battle, 53, admitted that he used multiple individuals’ debit card information to make numerous unauthorized transactions at restaurants, grocery stores and […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy