Marlene L. Rankin, 74, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away at 6:01 AM, Tuesday October 18,2022 in Charleston, Illinois. She was born January 29,1948 in Charleston, Illinois the daughter of Daniel and Mauvie L. (Swinford) Lenhart. Marlene attended Charleston High School and later Lake Land College. She was a homemaker but was previously employed with Community Unit 1 School District, the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, and worked as a typesetter for Rardin Graphics and the Journal-Gazette. She also enjoyed clerking for a local auction house. Marlene was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She was an avid Fox News follower and loved shopping on QVC. It would not be uncommon for family members to receive a random phone call informing them of “today’s special” on “easy pay”. She honored her Native American heritage and enjoyed visiting Cahokia Mounds, visiting Lincoln Log Cabin and it’s primitives and her hobbies included playing Rummy, antiquing, going to yard sales, feeding the birds, gardening “favorite flower carnation” and especially spending time with family. Marlene loved a good joke, and she had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed being entertained by her family.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO