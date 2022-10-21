Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
EHS And St. Anthony HS Art Classes Paint Public Works Plows With School Pride
Effingham High School and St. Anthony High School Art Classes had the opportunity to paint their school pride on our Public Works Snow Plows! Great job!! You can check these out in the Halloween Parade this Sunday, October 30th… OR at the first snowfall coming to a neighborhood near you!
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Cosmetology Students To Offer Free Veteran’s Day Haircuts
Students in the cosmetology program at Lake Land College will offer free haircuts to all veterans and active duty military personnel on Veteran’s Day. Appointments for the free haircuts will be available on Friday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be made by contacting the cosmetology department at 217-234-5300.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Adult Education To Offer Free Welding Classes
Lake Land College Adult Education will be offering free welding classes beginning November 14. Those interested can attend orientation at the Lake Land College Marshall Eastern Region Center, 224 S. 6th St., Marshall, Illinois 62441, on November 14 at 4 p.m. There will also be a welding orientation at Shelbyville...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure
The City Of Effingham made the following announcement on their Facebook Page:. South Fourth Street, between Eiche Avenue and Wabash Avenue will be closed from October 26 – early December. Starting October 26, South Forth Street will be closed north of Eiche Avenue to E. Kreke Avenue. The west...
Effingham Radio
Jerome F. “Jerry” Schutzbach, 83
Jerome F. “Jerry” Schutzbach, 83, of Effingham, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 23, 2022, after battling lung cancer for over four years. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will follow at St Anthony Cemetery, Effingham. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Schools. Donations to the family will be directed to comfort care for patients at the Effingham Crossroads Cancer Center.
Effingham Radio
Two Injured in Summit Township Accident Saturday
Two people were injured in an accident that occurred in Summitt Township at 3:49pm on Saturday. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of 900th Street and 1350th Avenue. The report states that a vehicle driven by 27 year old,...
Effingham Radio
Marlene L. Rankin, 74
Marlene L. Rankin, 74, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away at 6:01 AM, Tuesday October 18,2022 in Charleston, Illinois. She was born January 29,1948 in Charleston, Illinois the daughter of Daniel and Mauvie L. (Swinford) Lenhart. Marlene attended Charleston High School and later Lake Land College. She was a homemaker but was previously employed with Community Unit 1 School District, the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, and worked as a typesetter for Rardin Graphics and the Journal-Gazette. She also enjoyed clerking for a local auction house. Marlene was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She was an avid Fox News follower and loved shopping on QVC. It would not be uncommon for family members to receive a random phone call informing them of “today’s special” on “easy pay”. She honored her Native American heritage and enjoyed visiting Cahokia Mounds, visiting Lincoln Log Cabin and it’s primitives and her hobbies included playing Rummy, antiquing, going to yard sales, feeding the birds, gardening “favorite flower carnation” and especially spending time with family. Marlene loved a good joke, and she had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed being entertained by her family.
Effingham Radio
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 60 year old Kevin E. Welch of Sparta, IL for DUI alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection. Kevin was given an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Clint D. Hildebrand of Louisville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for battery. Clint was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Firefighters, Police Respond To Stove Fire Sunday Night
Effingham Firefighters responded to a stove fire on Fayette Avenue just before 7pm Sunday night. Effingham Fire Department Chief Brant Yochum stated that the fire happened at the residence of Isaac Peppers, and the fire was put out quickly. He said they vented the house of smoke and firefighters cleared the scene in about half an hour.
Effingham Radio
Stewardson Man Injured in Route 33 Accident
A Stewardson man was injured in an accident that occurred in Summitt Township at 6:38pm on on Saturday. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Route 33, about one quarter of a mile west of Nazarene Road. The report states that a...
Effingham Radio
Neoga Police Identify Juvenile Suspects in Connection to Missing Items from Residence
The following was released by the Neoga Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On Friday October 14 while on routine patrol, Neoga Police discovered an open door at a residence. The Officer called the property owner and advised them of the open door. The officer shut the door and departed the scene. It was later discovered that there were some items missing from the residence.
Effingham Radio
Lois Jean McKnelly, 80
Lois Jean McKnelly, age 80, of Louisville, Illinois, passed away Thursday night, October 20, 2022, at her home. She was born April 22, 1942, in Clay County, the daughter of Nicholas “Lyle” and Zola Leona (Fulk) Bateman. Lois Jean was united in marriage to Billy D. McKnelly on August 16, 1964, at Ingraham Christian Church. She and Bill would later settle into their lifetime church home at Flora First Christian. Throughout the years, she found great joy in contributing her voice to song and praise during worship.
Comments / 0