New Haven School Board to spend $110K to resurface aging track

Washington Missourian
Lady Jays book return trip to Springfield, vanquish Cape Girardeau Notre Dame in softball quarterfinal
New year, virtually the same team — same result. For the second year in a row, the Washington softball Lady Jays are heading to the Class 4 Championships in Springfield where they will look to defend their 2021 state title.
Washington Missourian
Pickard leads FRC boys at Big Driver, Owensville wins team title
Leading nearly the entire way from starting gun to finish line, Union senior Bryson Pickard claimed the Four Rivers Conference boys cross country individual title Tuesday at Big Driver. Pickard completed the hilly Washington course in 17:12.17 on a brisk, sunny afternoon.
Washington Missourian
Union reaches 20 wins in victory over St. James
Thanks to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 win over St. James, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats both reached a milestone and clinched a share of second place in the Four Rivers Conference. Union finished the regular season at 20-9 overall, 5-2 in the Four Rivers Conference.
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians sweep Union in district opener
The rematch came with the same result to kick off the volleyball postseason. Pacific (17-9-1) repeated its regular season three-set victory over Union (20-10) to win in the first round of Class 4 District 2 play Thursday at Rockwood Summit, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18.
Washington Missourian
Volleyball — Pacific vs. Union, Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Washington Missourian
Hermann earns FRC girls cross country title
Led by two of the top three finishers, the Hermann Lady Bearcats claimed the Four Rivers Conference girls varsity title Tuesday at Washington’s Big Driver. Hermann scored 39 points to breeze to the win over the field. Union placed second at 61 points while Owensville scored 69, Pacific ended with 84 and St. Clair had 87 points.
Washington Missourian
Swim Knights win six races in second-place tri finish
While St. Francis Borgia had more race wins, it was the host Ft. Zumwalt East that left with the top score in Tuesday’s tri-meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Ft. Zumwalt East scored 128 points, Borgia 115 and Washington 74.
Washington Missourian
Cross Country — Four Rivers Conference Girls
Washington Missourian
$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store
On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
Washington Missourian
Indians score three in second half to sink Lutheran South
The Pacific soccer Indians turned things around over a two-minute span in the second half. Pacific (9-8) eclipsed the 1-0 halftime lead of visiting Lutheran South (9-11) Tuesday to earn a 3-2 win over the Lancers.
Washington Missourian
Eureka edges Borgia on penalty kick
Eureka’s Eli Remspecher converted from the spot with 12 minut4es left in regulation Tuesday to lift the Wildcats over St. Francis Borgia, 1-0. Borgia fell to 8-8 heading into its home game Friday against St. Dominic. Eureka improved to 11-8.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Wildcats shut out Sullivan
Scoring once in each half, the Union soccer Wildcats picked up a home shutout of Sullivan Tuesday, 2-0. “Our team played pretty well last night,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We had the majority of the possession throughout the game.”
