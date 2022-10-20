Read full article on original website
Xbox Alleges That PlayStation Intentionally Kept Call Of Duty Out Of Game Pass For A Long Time
Xbox has asserted that PlayStation has prevented Call of Duty from being made available on Xbox Game Pass for a long time. The approximately $70 billion acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has been surrounded by a great deal of disarray and controversy. Recently, the technology giant confirmed that this year...
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
The Steam Mobile App Has Received A Significant Update
The PC platform for mobile devices has received a significant update today courtesy of Valve, which was released as part of Steam. Valve has maintained a mobile app specialized to Steam for a considerable time, but this app has consistently needed to be more in several functions. After an extended period of user demands, Valve has sent out a significant upgrade that revamps the Steam app.
Due To Reports Of Frequent Crashes, Nintendo Has Temporarily Disabled Access To The Switch Sport Servers
While Nintendo looks into server crash concerns, the Nintendo Switch Sports servers are down for the time being. Earlier, Nintendo released update 1.2.1 for Switch Sport, which takes a firm stance against hackers and cheats who violate the game’s Community Guidelines. Because of the improvements implemented in this update, Nintendo will now be able to recognize and ban users who cheat or use vulnerabilities in Switch Sports. Unfortuitously, this update brings with it its problem, which results in the game crashing at random at times.
On October 19, Ubisoft Will Announce The Newest Silent Hill Content
On October 19, 2022, Konami, the company responsible for developing the popular Silent Hill series, will discuss the most recent developments concerning the franchise. The extremely mysterious PT, the most current installment in the series, continues to be a fan favorite. Since its initial release on August 12, 2014, players have been clamoring for additional content to be added to the game.
The Two Map Sections May Mention In The Elden Ring V1.07 Patch That Isn’t Available In The Lands Between At The Moment Are Hints At Impending DLC
There are references to new maps in the code of the latest patch for Elden Ring, which may indicate that more downloadable content is on the way. Since Elden Ring’s debut earlier in 2022, FromSoftware has patched the game several times, addressing various issues and adjusting the game’s balance for several weapons.
The System Requirements For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Are Presented
The requirements for playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on a personal computer have recently been lowered, which is good news for gamers who want to play Warzone 2 but don’t want to invest in a new rig because it means their existing one will work for at least one more game in the interim.
There Will Be No More Heroes Until Steam Fixes The Games
After the June 2021 Steam release of No More Heroes and its sequel, players were not pleased with what they found. Since the Nintendo Switch versions were released with photographs of the Joy-Con controllers, many have accused publisher XSEED Games of rushing the ports. In addition to several glitches and crashes, fans have reported broken achievements. Hopefully, the situation will improve soon. XSEED Games has said in a recent update that they are working on a patch.
On November 17, Steam Will Release Remastered Versions Of Crysis 2 And 3
According to a recent announcement by Crytek, the remastered versions of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 will be available on Steam starting the next month. These titles were formerly available exclusively through the Epic Games Store, but the time has come to open them up to a wider audience on personal computers.
A Beta Tester For Cities XL Explains What Went Wrong And Why, As Well As How The Game Was Supposed To Make Money
A user who participated in the beta testing for Cities XL in the late ’00s has opted to talk about the game’s pre-release monetization methods and why it failed to keep gamers following the release of Cities: Skylines. Before its 2009 release, XL underwent many alterations and updates, the most prominent of which was the elimination of nearly all MMO components, despite the game’s original intention to be an online city-building MMO.
The Beta Version Of Street Fighter 6 Was Made Playable By Hackers, Prompting Capcom To Pull The Plug
Following the discovery by hackers of a method for making Street Fighter 6 playable offline, Capcom removed the.exe file containing the game from the beta branch of its Steam service. The executable file was removed from the game when the patch was deployed this morning, rendering it unable to play.
The Silent Hill 2 Remake Requires A Graphics Card With At Least 60 Frames Per Second, According To Konami
Silent Hill 2 is being redone. Last night, at Konami’s presentation, the company revealed a whole crop of Silent Hill titles currently under development. Thus this is the information that was disclosed regarding those games. The development of Silent Hill 2 is the furthest along of the games that have been mentioned. A PlayStation Blog post has confirmed that the game would be developed on Unreal Engine 5 and will fully use the PS5’s current-generation hardware.
The Visuals In Modern Warfare 2 Are Stunning, And The Game’s Version Of Amsterdam Is Remarkably Accurate To The Real Thing
Players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were stunned by the game’s incredibly accurate portrayal of Amsterdam in one of the campaign scenarios. Everything that has been seen of Infinity Ward‘s new Call of Duty title fits in with the new generation of visually beautiful current-gen games, despite the smaller file size of the impending Modern Warfare 2 compared to its predecessor.
Starfield’s Conversation System Gets Its First Look, Thanks To Bethesda
Starfield will not be limited to the simple concept of voyaging through an infinite universe. It will also have a significant amount of dialogue. Because of a recently published interview, we are receiving our first look at how adventurers can talk their way out of danger. Engaging with the locals will be one of the essential skills needed to survive in the frontier, and thanks to this interview, we are getting our first glimpse at how to do so.
With The New Terrain Type Introduced In 3.1, A New Genshin Impact Leak Demonstrates How To Quickly And Efficiently Dispatch An Elite Enemy
The new deserts are Fatui Agent’s deadliest adversary, as demonstrated in a recent post on the official Genshin Impact subreddit. Every new update focuses primarily on expanding the game’s maps and adding new playable characters. The first desert areas were included in patch 3.1 for Genshin Impact and...
Asian shares mostly lower on worries over China outlook
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower Tuesday in Asia as markets remained jittery over the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China, where key reformers were excluded from the highest ranks of ruling party leadership. Hong Kong’s benchmark failed to hold onto early gains after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in over a decade. Tokyo and Sydney advanced but Shanghai, Seoul and Mumbai declined. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher but oil prices fall back. The swooning of Chinese stocks followed the conclusion over the weekend of a Communist Party congress in Beijing where leader Xi Jinping gave himself an unprecedented third five-year term and installed key allies as top ruling party leaders, vanquishing officials viewed as pro-market reformers.
The Multiverse Is The Focus Of The Current Bayonetta 3 Video, Showcasing The Many Different Versions Of Bayonetta That The Player Will Face
A new trailer for Bayonetta 3 focuses on the game’s story, showcasing the game’s Multiverse and its many incarnations of Bayonetta. As the game’s release date approaches, Nintendo and PlatinumGames have been showing off a lot of gameplay footage. Some examples of these changes are a new cast member for Bayonetta and altered mechanics for the Umbra witch. This latest teaser, released with the game’s release date just a few weeks away, expands on the game’s multiverse premise.
The Yakuza Team Is Waiting For Player Feedback Before Deciding On A Permanent Title For The Series
In an announcement made one month ago, Ryu Ga Gotoku detailed several significant upcoming alterations to the Yakuza franchise. In addition to the news of three new games, the Japanese developer also shared information about a change in their company’s name. Instead of Yakuza, Ryu Ga Gotoku will be known in the West by the term “Like a Dragon,” precisely as it is known in the East.
Possible Title And Setting Reveal For The Crew 3 Comes From Latest Rumor
The Crew 3 may not have any The Crew branding but will adopt a new name and bring a new setting into the franchise. The Crew is a unique racing series that has yet to take off like other major racing games. The franchise is owned and developed by Ubisoft.
Those That Play On Switch Sports Will Receive Compensation Once The Service Is Restored Tomorrow
After the release of Update 1.2.1, Nintendo announced that the game’s online networks would be pulled down so that the game developer could examine a fault causing the game to crash for no apparent reason. In addition, the update was designed to implement additional methods that would assist Nintendo in identifying and catching players who cheated or exploited vulnerabilities; nevertheless, the upgrade resulted in widespread crashing for a significant section of the game’s player base.
