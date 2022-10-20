Starfield will not be limited to the simple concept of voyaging through an infinite universe. It will also have a significant amount of dialogue. Because of a recently published interview, we are receiving our first look at how adventurers can talk their way out of danger. Engaging with the locals will be one of the essential skills needed to survive in the frontier, and thanks to this interview, we are getting our first glimpse at how to do so.

11 DAYS AGO