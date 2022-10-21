ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula

MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

So Dumb: The Comic Where Wolverine Visits Montana

Montana might be the best setting for a story. It's beautiful yet potentially trecherous, and it's mysterious enough to the rest of the world that writers have some freedom in how they portray it. Despite that, sometimes Montana is represented accurately, an episode of King of the Hill was so accurate that it may have predicted the future almost 20 years ago. Then there's Yellowstone, which may give viewers the wrong idea about this state. I'm also fascinated by the 1999 buddy action movie Chill Factor, which put zero effort into accuracy, to the point where it was actually filmed in South Carolina and Utah. But Marvel took it to a new level in their 2008 comic X-Force Volume 3 (Part 3).
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building

When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Who’s Buried At Fort Missoula?

How do you get chills just before Halloween? Visit a cemetery, of course. Fort Missoula has been a part of Montana's identity since before radio waves, the diesel engine, and the ballpoint pen, but not all of that history is displayed in the museums. There's plenty of it interred at the fort's post cemetery, and there's some stories that these headstones can still tell us.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Theater to Show ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere this Saturday

The wait is almost over! Season 5 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone" is nearing its premiere date. Fans all over the world are excited for the 2-hour premiere event on November 13th on Paramount. But, a lucky few are going to be able to watch the premiere a full 2 weeks early. Plus, they can watch it all on the BIG SCREEN!
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase

Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, Get Ready to do ‘The Time Warp’

Get your dancing shoes out and corset on! Logjam Presents "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live" at the Wilma on Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th. This show is different from the movie. It is the stage production that inspired the movie. All the great songs that you know...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police seek to identify individuals in photo

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the two people in the following photo. Officer Trowbridge wants to identify and speak to the two individuals about a criminal case. If you have any information regarding the two individuals, contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. The City...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy