406mtsports.com
Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula
MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
montanasports.com
Injuries, tough breaks too much to overcome as No. 7 Montana loses second straight game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday's Top-10 matchup between No. 7 Montana and No. 2 Sacramento State lived up to the billing for two of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference, but it's a game that will sting for a while for the Grizzlies after leaving California with a 31-24 overtime loss.
So Dumb: The Comic Where Wolverine Visits Montana
Montana might be the best setting for a story. It's beautiful yet potentially trecherous, and it's mysterious enough to the rest of the world that writers have some freedom in how they portray it. Despite that, sometimes Montana is represented accurately, an episode of King of the Hill was so accurate that it may have predicted the future almost 20 years ago. Then there's Yellowstone, which may give viewers the wrong idea about this state. I'm also fascinated by the 1999 buddy action movie Chill Factor, which put zero effort into accuracy, to the point where it was actually filmed in South Carolina and Utah. But Marvel took it to a new level in their 2008 comic X-Force Volume 3 (Part 3).
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Who’s Buried At Fort Missoula?
How do you get chills just before Halloween? Visit a cemetery, of course. Fort Missoula has been a part of Montana's identity since before radio waves, the diesel engine, and the ballpoint pen, but not all of that history is displayed in the museums. There's plenty of it interred at the fort's post cemetery, and there's some stories that these headstones can still tell us.
Missoula Judge Receives Tearful Thank You for Special ROAD Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway, running to retain her office for a second full term, appeared on Talk Back to take calls from listeners. She described the focus of the office of Justice of the Peace. “You know, it's about people. And I think...
Montana Theater to Show ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere this Saturday
The wait is almost over! Season 5 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone" is nearing its premiere date. Fans all over the world are excited for the 2-hour premiere event on November 13th on Paramount. But, a lucky few are going to be able to watch the premiere a full 2 weeks early. Plus, they can watch it all on the BIG SCREEN!
Don’t Freak Out About Fall, Leaf the Montana Raking Until Later
I suspect Mother Nature gave us leaves in Montana just so we could get back in practice for shoveling snow. Whatever the reason, this time of the year is certainly a tune-up for the tussle between neighbors and the "I'll-do-it-before-you" rush for superiority on your street that's all part of living between October and April.
Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase
Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
Missoula Schools and Teachers Adjust to Life After COVID
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Imagine that you’ve just come out of a two-year period of not being in school with the structure and the environment of six to eight hours a day of learning. It’s quite an adjustment, and that’s exactly what’s happening in this new school year...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
Missoula, Get Ready to do ‘The Time Warp’
Get your dancing shoes out and corset on! Logjam Presents "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live" at the Wilma on Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th. This show is different from the movie. It is the stage production that inspired the movie. All the great songs that you know...
Why I Don’t Think You Should Bring Kids to These Missoula Places
Let me preface this article a bit. This is my opinion. I can't speak for the general public, even though I know many of you feel the same way. There are places in Missoula where you should and should not bring a new baby or toddler. These places should be common sense, however, it seems they are not. Let's get into this.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
Missoula Team Returns After Helping With Hurricane Ian in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team returned to Missoula on Sunday after helping with the response to Hurricane Ian in the town of North Port, Florida. KGVO News spoke to DES Coordinator Nick Holloway and Assistant Fire Chief for the Missoula City Fire Department...
Found: Missoula Halloween Events and Trunk or Treats? Yes, Indeed
It's one of the biggest party times of the year for adults, and no small thing for kids either! Halloween is coming up and we have a lot of events in the Missoula area this year!. The 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Karl Tyler Chevrolet & the Missoula Cruisers....
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek to identify individuals in photo
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the two people in the following photo. Officer Trowbridge wants to identify and speak to the two individuals about a criminal case. If you have any information regarding the two individuals, contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. The City...
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
