Marvin Pratt Shelton
John Thomas Howell
Patricia Joann Helmick
WESTON- Patricia Joann Helmick, 63, of Weston passed away on Friday, October 21st , 2022 in Mon Health Care Center in Morgantown, WV. She was born in Lewis County on April 4th, 1959: daughter of the late Hayward Ray Halterman and Patricia (Jarvis) Halterman.
Harry McEldowney
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney.
WVU's climb a StairMaster
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You all know or remember the StairMaster, sort of a mechanical torture test you’d use at the gym or at home to shed some weight and get into shape. You probably hated it because it was a one-way staircase to nowhere.
Bridgeport (West Virginia) thespians holding canned & dry goods food drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Thespian Troop 7549 is hosting a canned/dry goods food drive to benefit Shepherd’s Corner food bank during all public performances of the BHS musical production of "Mary Poppins." Public performances will be held at BHS auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday;...
Canned food drive
Lincoln High School's craft show set Nov. 12 in Shinnston, West Virginia
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln High School's holiday craft show will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the school's cafeteria. Many vendors will be onsite to sell food, drinks and crafts, officials said.
Jose Juan Benitez Chacon
Rodriguez earns weekly honors; WVU Varsity Sports roundup
After notching her first career brace and leading the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind win, junior midfielder A.J. Rodriguez of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. In its final road game of the regular season at...
Sobriety checkpoint
Marvin Pratt Shelton, with lifetime of federal & community service, passes at age 89
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvin Pratt Shelton, 89, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 27, 1933, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the son of the late Oliver Cromwell Shelton and Estella May Chewning Shelton.
West Virginia women's soccer uses late heroics for tie, win
It was a week filled with road drama for the West Virginia women’s soccer team. On Thursday, Gabrielle Robinson struck in the 83rd minute to earn the Mountaineers a 1-1 draw at Oklahoma State.
Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble will hold a fall concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for percussion, including African drumming, avant-garde, small...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 10/24/22
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown previews hopes for her team's senior day, and sees either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma as potential first round foes in the Big 12 Championship. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVU Men's, Women's soccer post wins
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Oklahoma at John Crain Field in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday. The Mountaineers (6-4-7, 3-1-4 Big 12) fell behind early, but were able to fight back with three unanswered goals for the comeback road win. Junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez scored a pair of goals to tie the contest, before sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran netted the game-winning goal in the 79th minute.
Barbour, West Virginia, grand jury hands up several indictments
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Two individuals charged in separate arson fires, and a third person who's alleged to have broken into the Philippi Walgreen's, were among those indicted Monday by Barbour County grand jurors, according to Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie. In the alleged pharmacy theft caper, Casey D. Browning,...
Lincoln High School holiday craft show
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
State taking applications to fill circuit judge position in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Phillip Gaujot in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court serving Monongalia County. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment no...
