Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Patricia Joann Helmick

WESTON- Patricia Joann Helmick, 63, of Weston passed away on Friday, October 21st , 2022 in Mon Health Care Center in Morgantown, WV. She was born in Lewis County on April 4th, 1959: daughter of the late Hayward Ray Halterman and Patricia (Jarvis) Halterman.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Harry McEldowney

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU's climb a StairMaster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You all know or remember the StairMaster, sort of a mechanical torture test you’d use at the gym or at home to shed some weight and get into shape. You probably hated it because it was a one-way staircase to nowhere.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Canned food drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Thespian Troop 7549 is hosting a canned…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Rodriguez earns weekly honors; WVU Varsity Sports roundup

After notching her first career brace and leading the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind win, junior midfielder A.J. Rodriguez of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. In its final road game of the regular season at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sobriety checkpoint

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police have announced a sobriety checkpoin…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble will hold a fall concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for percussion, including African drumming, avant-garde, small...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 10/24/22

West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown previews hopes for her team's senior day, and sees either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma as potential first round foes in the Big 12 Championship. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Men's, Women's soccer post wins

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Oklahoma at John Crain Field in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday. The Mountaineers (6-4-7, 3-1-4 Big 12) fell behind early, but were able to fight back with three unanswered goals for the comeback road win. Junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez scored a pair of goals to tie the contest, before sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran netted the game-winning goal in the 79th minute.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Barbour, West Virginia, grand jury hands up several indictments

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Two individuals charged in separate arson fires, and a third person who's alleged to have broken into the Philippi Walgreen's, were among those indicted Monday by Barbour County grand jurors, according to Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie. In the alleged pharmacy theft caper, Casey D. Browning,...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss

The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV

