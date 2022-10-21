Charlottesville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Charlottesville.
The Rappahannock County High School football team will have a game with Covenant School on October 21, 2022, 12:30:00.
The Goochland High School football team will have a game with Albemarle High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
