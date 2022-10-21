YouTube Premium Hiking Prices On Family Plan Service Just Before Thanksgiving

A recent survey declared more than a quarter of Americans won’t be able to afford more than $100 on the Thanksgiving holiday, and one in five doubt they will be able to cover the costs associated with festivities.

But if the family can’t dine on turkey and is a YouTube Premium family plan subscriber, they can put the funds saved on the feast toward the price hike the service announced today.

YouTube Premium will now charge $22.99 per month for its family plan, which allows up to six users on an account. That’s up from $17.99 per month.

The price raise was revealed today in an email to subscribers. The price is rising to $29.99/month if you subscribe through the Apple App Store.

YouTube claims it has passed 50 million subscribers for its Premium and Music subscriptions.

The cost for individual YouTube Premium accounts appears to be staying at $11.99.

The customer email confirming the change:

“We created YouTube Premium to provide an uninterrupted YouTube experience, so you can get closer to the videos, creators, and music artists that you love. To continue delivering great service and features, we will be increasing your Premium family plan price from $17.99/month to $22.99/month.

This change will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022.”

Deadline has reached out to YouTube for comment on the move.