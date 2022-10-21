Read full article on original website
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. This week Braving the Elements talks Avatarverse, voice acting and directing, and more with Critical Role’s Sam Riegel! Sam sits down with Janet and Dante to talk not just about what makes Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra so special to Sam and his kids, but also what makes a great voice actor and how he approaches voice directing. From his early friendship with Janet through the sketch comedy world to the roleplaying empire he and his Critical Role mates have built with an amazing fandom, there’s a lot to learn in this ep… including what an “infinite monkey" is!
'The Owl House' Was Originally Pitched to Nickelodeon
The Owl House Was Pitched to Nickelodeon & Cartoon Network, BUT... | Vailskibum. Before The Owl House was greenlit for Disney Channel, Dana Terrace pitched it to Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. While they both rejected the idea, Dana tweets about her success with moving forward at Disney Channel, and why it may be the best place for The Owl House.
'On Our Way' | Blue’s Big City Adventure |
Listen to "On Our Way", the first single from the official Blue’s Big City Adventure soundtrack! Make sure to catch the debut of Blue’s Big City Adventure, premiering Nov. 18, exclusively on Paramount+. Click HERE for all the details!. Stream "On Our Way" here!: https://bluesclues-you.lnk.to/OnOurWayPR. With all-new songs...
November 2022 on Nickelodeon USA | Premiere Highlights
Below are Nickelodeon USA's currently announced November 2022 premiere highlights for Nick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., Nick at Nite, TeenNick and Paramount+:. Latest Update: N/A (Check back regularly for the latest updates!) Channel selector: Nickelodeon | Nicktoons | Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon | TeenNick | NickRewind | Nick@Nite | Nick Jr....
Week 43, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 24 - Sunday, October 30, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's November highlights, click here!. For Nickelodeon's Halloween highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday,...
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
Paramount+ UK To Add 'Top Gun: Maverick' On December 22
Paramount+ will add the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick in the UK & Ireland on Thursday 22nd December 2022! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy...
‘Danger Force’ Director Mike Caron Launches Production Company, Developing Series Adaptation Of ‘Monster Kid Detective Squad’
Mike Caron, director of Nickelodeon’s Danger Force and Paramount+’s Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder, is branching out on his own, Deadline reports. Caron has launched his own production company Mike Caron Productions and has set a small-screen adaptation of mystery series Monster Kid Detective Squad as one of his first projects.
Nickelodeon Reportedly Acquires Rights To 'Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude' Children's Novel
Nickelodeon has reportedly acquired the rights to the popular children's book Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude by prolific illustrator Kevin O’Malley!. In Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude, when their teacher gives a joint storytelling assignment, a boy and a girl have different ideas of how their fairy tale should evolve. Can they agree on who will live happily ever after? With a cool motorcycle dude and a beautiful princess the possibilities are endless! The novel was first published in 2005.
Star Trek: Prodigy | Episode Guide (#111-#120) | Paramount+
Star Trek: Prodigy returns from its mid-season break on Oct. 27, with new episodes premiering every Thursday exclusively on Paramount+. To celebrate, Nickelodeon has revealed the episode titles for the next 10 episodes of the hit CG-animated Star Trek series, which will lead us up to the season one finale!
NickALive!
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Loud House' Episodes In December 2022. Nickelodeon will premiere more brand new episodes of The Loud House in December 2022! The news was announced on the network's official Loud House Facebook page!. Watch The Loud House & The Casagrandes on Nickelodeon and Paramount+!. Watch A...
Target Unwraps Nickelodeon Rugrats Hanukkah Graphic Sweatshirt
Target has teamed up with Nickelodeon to launch a sweatshirt inspired by the iconic Rugrats episode “A Rugrats Chanukah”!. The sweatshirt features Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie and Kimi from Nickelodeon's beloved animated series on a white background, along with objects associated with the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, such as a menorah, dreidels and chocolate coins (gelt). The jersey features a blend of 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester.
Paramount+ UK Adds New True Crime Series
The shocking true story of a hoax caller who abused fast food chain employees across America. Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller is streaming now on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites!...
Keke Palmer Wants to Team With Will Smith on ‘Look Who’s Talking’-Style Comedy
Keke Palmer delivered all the laughs on Tuesday night as the host of the annual Time 100 Next gala, which honored 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields. “This is like a high school reunion but only the successful people showed up,” Palmer quipped during her opening monologue. On the red carpet before the dinner event began, the “Nope” star expressed interest in headlining her own original studio comedy. As for who she’d like to grace the big screen with, Palmer told Variety, “I would love to be in something with my girl Melissa McCarthy. I think me and...
Kenan Thompson Reveals 'Good Burger 2' With Kel Mitchell Script is Written, 'Closer Than Ever' To Being Made
Good news, Good Burger fans, the long-awaited sequel to the hit '90s film could be coming sooner than you think. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier spoke to Kenan Thompson at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday (Oct. 23), where he gave an update on where he and Kel Mitchell are with Good Burger 2.
