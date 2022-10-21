For the second consecutive week, Alabama was ranked No. 6 in the AFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. As to be expected, Georgia remained the No. 1 team during its bye week, garnering 43 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Ohio State (17), Tennessee (2) and Michigan (1) divided the remaining tallies. In the AP Top 25, Georgia paced all teams with 31 first places votes while Ohio State, Tennessee and Clemson split the remaining 32 votes.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO