Scarlet Nation
The emergence of Eli Ricks: LSU-transfer shines in first start with Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's a concept that's easier said than done. From the moment Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, he's preached the importance of preparing at the highest level, whether it's in practice, studying game film, or warming up. It's a hard idea to grasp especially for a transfer, but on Saturday, Eli Ricks was the perfect embodiment of Saban's "practice like you play" tagline.
Scarlet Nation
Where Alabama ranks in both polls following win over Mississippi State
For the second consecutive week, Alabama was ranked No. 6 in the AFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. As to be expected, Georgia remained the No. 1 team during its bye week, garnering 43 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Ohio State (17), Tennessee (2) and Michigan (1) divided the remaining tallies. In the AP Top 25, Georgia paced all teams with 31 first places votes while Ohio State, Tennessee and Clemson split the remaining 32 votes.
