Maine High School Football Scores – Friday October 21
It was a beautiful night for football in the State of Maine on Friday, October 21 as schools either played their last regular season game or in the case of the 8-Man Small Conferences began playoffs. Here are Friday night's scores and the games scheduled for Saturday, October 22nd. Friday...
Watertown News
Watertown Field Hockey Team Making Headlines With Perfect Record
Watertown High School’s field hockey team has found its rhythm and has had a nearly perfect season so far, and the Raiders grabbed the attention of the Boston Herald. Watertown has not lost any games on the way to a 16-0 record. The Raiders have kept a clean sheet in all but one game, and outscored opponents 100-1. The lone exception was a 2-1 victory over Div. 1 power Andover.
Ben Sledzieski, Marty Maslowski lead No. 2 Northampton to a 34-9 victory over No. 7 Wahconah in Route 9 Rumble
NORTHAMPTON - The No. 2 Northampton football team never wavered Friday night as it defeated No. 7 Wahconah, 34-9, in the Route 9 Rumble at home.
Sports scores, stats for Friday: Bilodeau scores 3 TDs in D-R shutout of Plainfield
RECORD: 4-12-1 (1-7-0 Mayflower League) HIGHLIGHTS: Aiden Steele led the way for the Craftsmen with a hat trick while Ryan James added the other goal. Football: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Plainfield (Conn.) SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 27, Plainfield 0. LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. DATE: Oct. 21. RECORD: 2-5 (0-3 South Coast Conference) HIGHLIGHTS:...
No. 10 Killingly rebounds from first loss with big win over Branford
BRANFORD - With Covid precautions forcing the CIAC to cancel the 2020 season, and Killingly rolling to a magical undefeated season a year ago, last Friday’s stunning defeat against Windham was the first time many of Killingly’s players experienced a high school loss on the gridiron. “It started...
Who is on top of the latest Central Mass. Girls' Soccer Coaches Association Poll?
This week's Central Mass. Girls' Soccer Coaches poll has been released for the games as of Oct. 23. : Hometeam Central Mass. soccer, field hockey scoring/goalie leaders. : Hometeam Central Mass. high school fall standings. Dropped out: Leominster, Nashoba. Others receiving votes (with record, total votes): Leominster (9-5-2, 11), Doherty...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 25, 2022: Volleyball playoffs ramp up
With the preliminary round in the books, the first round is set to go in both Class 4A and Class A in the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs Tuesday. With the top two seeds in 4A, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland, enjoying opening-round byes, there are only six first-round matches in the highest classification.
