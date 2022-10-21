ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watertown News

Watertown Field Hockey Team Making Headlines With Perfect Record

Watertown High School’s field hockey team has found its rhythm and has had a nearly perfect season so far, and the Raiders grabbed the attention of the Boston Herald. Watertown has not lost any games on the way to a 16-0 record. The Raiders have kept a clean sheet in all but one game, and outscored opponents 100-1. The lone exception was a 2-1 victory over Div. 1 power Andover.
Taunton Daily Gazette

Sports scores, stats for Friday: Bilodeau scores 3 TDs in D-R shutout of Plainfield

RECORD: 4-12-1 (1-7-0 Mayflower League) HIGHLIGHTS: Aiden Steele led the way for the Craftsmen with a hat trick while Ryan James added the other goal. Football: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Plainfield (Conn.) SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 27, Plainfield 0. LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. DATE: Oct. 21. RECORD: 2-5 (0-3 South Coast Conference) HIGHLIGHTS:...
