FOX 11 and 41
City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell’s successor. Currently,...
FOX 11 and 41
Man arrested for shooting Sunnyside police officer
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old suspect has been charged for shooting Sunnyside Police Officer Javier Arredondo on October 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Officers were investigating shots fired around the 1400 block of S 8th Street when they reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside a home. Officer...
FOX 11 and 41
New Recovery Court for Benton County people diagnosed with substance abuse disorder
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Benton County District Court announced Tuesday the new addition of its new Recovery Court following the success of its Mental Health Court and Veterans Therapeutic Court programs. Recovery Court will be for people charged with a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor criminal charges and diagnosed with substance abuse disorder in Benton County.
FOX 11 and 41
Richland School Board passes Race and the Curriculum Policy with a 4-1 vote
RICHLAND, Wash. – Policy 2360: Race, Culture, and the Curriculum passed with a 4-1 vote during the Richland School Boards meeting Tuesday night. The policy is the exact policy from the Kennewick School District that was approved in August. The decision came after hours of discussion, public comment and...
FOX 11 and 41
Families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons raise awareness for domestic violence victims
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The families of missing and murdered Indigenous persons (MMIP) gathered at Pioneer Park on October 22 to talk about the ongoing violence affecting Indigenous communities. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and speakers highlighted that a leading cause of these cases is domestic violence. “If you...
FOX 11 and 41
Safety board releases preliminary report for Pasco airplane crash
PASCO, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary aviation investigation report regarding the Pasco plane crash from September 20, when ten passengers in a Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute private plane crashed on a Tri-Cities Airport runway. A problem with the landing gear was...
FOX 11 and 41
Lourdes Health achieves the 2023 Heatlhgrades Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award
PASCO, Wash.- Lourdes Health announces it’s been recognized as the 2023 Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award winner but Healthgrades. Healthgrades is the leading marketplace for doctors and patients, recognizing the top 10% of hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas. The achievement distinguishes Lourdes as one of the...
