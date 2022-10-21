Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln County Man Still Missing After Three Months
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July. Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.
WBTV
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man is accused of installing hidden cameras inside his home to film unaware visitors inside his home. Chad Allen Krantz was arrested Oct. 14 after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone found cameras made to look like smoke detectors throughout the home.
WBTV
Police: 3 people shot and killed in a vehicle in Gaston County
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were found shot and killed in a car in Gaston County, the Gaston County Police Department said. The shooting investigation began around 3:30 p.m. on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Police originally responded to the scene as a traffic accident. The vehicle was found in a backyard after traveling through a fence.
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte
There are now tiny pink robots in the uptown regions of the city of Charlotte that will - hopefully - serve important work for Charlotte, NC businesses in the near future. WCCB News is one of the earliest new sites to cover the development of a robotic delivery coffee service that could be coming to Charlotte, NC all the way back in April of this year. Now, the robots are actively being used to make deliveries across Uptown Charlotte with Charlotte city leaders partnering with the robotics company Tiny Mile in order to make this futuristic delivery service come to life.
wccbcharlotte.com
Guns Stolen From Home in Lincoln County, Man Charged
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Cherryville man is behind bars and has been charged in connection to a home break-in and vehicle theft according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called to a home on Long Shoals Road on Wednesday after a relative who lives...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 6-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR and Stephen K. Kromer Revocable Trust to W. Haussmann, three tracts, Lots 1-3 of Northwood,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Salisbury Man Missing Since Friday
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte. Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday near Snow Lane. When officers arrived, a victim was discovered with one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information...
Man accidentally falls and dies at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — An accidental fall led to a man dying at Grandfather Mountain. On Sunday around 10 a.m., reports were made about a person missing at the Grandfather Mountain park area. Authorities say he was last seen at one of the park's overlooks. Rescue crews located the missing...
Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
Elkin Tribune
Missing teen reported in Wilkes County
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
WCNC
City eyes $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on whether to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte...
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
WMBF
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
WBTV
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
Man accused of killing woman at ATM in July
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of a woman who was shot and killed at an ATM in July. On Sunday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that J'wuan Horton, 24, was arrested for the death of Karen Baker, 48. Horton is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
Gas stations say electric charging stations are not profitable for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pricey fees are stopping gas stations from adding electric vehicle chargers. Gas stations seem like the obvious choice for electric vehicle chargers. You can take a bathroom, or grab a bite to eat, all while your vehicle powers up. But high costs could stop that from...
