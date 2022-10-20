Read full article on original website
michiganchronicle.com
City of Detroit Develops Unique Program to Attract Future Employees
There is an abundance of jobs available in the City of Detroit — 11,000 to be exact — ready for interested residents looking for a better future and a new career. To make this reality happen, the city is looking to partner up with community entities along the way to assist long-term unemployed individuals to reenter the workforce.
Talking about Detroit solely in terms of loss and decay is a mistake
The opening conversation at the Black Midwest Symposium held in Detroit this weekend was about a simple topic: What does it mean to be a Black Midwesterner? But the question by Terrion L. Williamson, an author and activist who teaches African American & African Studies and American Studies at the University of Minnesota who was talking about her hometown of Peoria, led me to a question about Detroit: ...
Detroit pastor celebrates 20 years on the job
(CBS DETROIT)- As people file into the Church of the Messiah on this Sunday, they greet their Pastor, Barry Randolph, to celebrate his 20 years on the job. For this East side Detroit church, it's not only about providing a religious sanctuary, it's been 20 years of being entrenched in the community. When not on the pulpit you might catch Pastor Barry leading anti-gun violence marches, meeting with community leaders, organizing job training, and more."One thing is for sure, Detroit has a lot of churches, and one of the things that we need to do is understand what all of the issues that Detroit faces," said Pastor Barry. "Everything from gun violence and crime, poverty, illiteracy, human trafficking, employment, all these different things we face. You've got to be on the front line. You've got to get out of the building, you've got to get uncomfortable and be willing to do what's necessary in order to move Detroit forward," said Pastor Barry. Pastor Barry says he is looking forward to many more years to come.
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas
A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday. Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations.
Eater
Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location
Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Demolition Department leader breaks barriers for Black women
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every step Detroiter LaJuan Counts takes is filled with purpose. "What I think is important for young Black women to see, is that not only are we a part of the competition - we are winning," said LaJuan Counts. On Thursday Counts, the director of the...
Michigan Black-owned bookstore centerpiece of new Black Panther, Marvel commercial
FLINT, MI -- Egypt Otis, owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub, was featured in a Mastercard partnership with Marvel and the iconic “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” commercial spotlighting her business through their Strivers Initiative. Otis announced the commercial on Comma Bookstore’s Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 24....
candgnews.com
Free from debt, Focus: HOPE relaunches aid efforts
METRO DETROIT— The team at Focus: HOPE is getting the word out that the nonprofit is back after several difficult years. Focus: HOPE celebrated that with its March for Hope on Oct. 9. The organization, the aim of which is to take practical action to overcome racism, poverty and...
fox2detroit.com
These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin. The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States. Detroit made it...
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Detroit’s own haunted mansion: The spookiest spirits and eeriest incidents at The Whitney
The Whitney in Detroit is regarded as one of the city’s most haunted spots. But why are David Whitney Jr. and his family still hanging around over 100 years after their deaths? WWJ’s Zach Clark finds out on this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built
DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
The Oakland Press
Apprentice seminar looks to expand workforce
As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Oakland County is offering a seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the county executive office building in Waterford. Businesses can learn how to develop talent through the combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Support includes apprenticeship intermediary services, experienced local training providers and grant funds available for Oakland County employers.
Man and woman barricaded inside home on Detroit's west side
A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home on Detroit's west side, according to police.
Detroit shoe repair shop works to recover after being robbed twice in 3 days
A shoe cleaning and repair business in Detroit is currently shut down after getting robbed twice in just three days.
Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to close for renovations
The botanical collection will be closed until 2024 to make way for a $10 million update to its glass and steel dome
Snow Crab shortage concerns Detroit crab houses and eateries
A problem all the way in the deep waters off of Alaska is hitting close to home. Crab legs are very popular around the Detroit area. So news that there would not be a snow crab harvest out of the Bering sea this year because the declining snow crab population was very concerning.Eric English manager at the Crab House in Detroit makes his living selling yummy dishes with snow crab as their signature menu item. English said they have been open for more than 13 years and they rely on the supply of snow crab for business."We are hoping and...
Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack
An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit.
