ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

13-year-old injured in Center Point shooting

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured early Sunday morning. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s, deputies arrived to the 1600 block of 4th Place NW around 3:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found that a 13-year-old child had been injured by […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crews investigate house fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say a house fire that happened in Ensley is now under control. This happened in the 1600 block of 34th Street Ensley. Officials say there are no victims in this fire. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Car and camper catch fire in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police are investigating after a camper and a car caught fire in Brighton overnight. It happened in the 4000 block of Main St. Fire engines were called to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. Fire fighters say a car was fully engulfed in flames when...
BRIGHTON, AL
95.3 The Bear

Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday

Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a double shooting that happened on one of the city’s busiest streets. We spoke with investigators who say the two people shot have been released from the hospital....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

17-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham teen has died after being injured in a drive-by shooting earlier in the week. Police responded Monday evening to an apartment complex at 7710 Sunrise Lane. They found the young man had been shot and he was rushed to Children's of Alabama Hospital with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step

Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Coosa County woman killed in early morning crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Weogufka in Coosa County died after a crash in Shelby County early this morning. The Alabama State Troopers reported Adeline Morris, 23, was killed when the Jeep Wrangler she was driving went off the road and overturned in a creek. The crash...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 shooting in Chilton County

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have convicted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting that happened in Chilton County in 2018. Jermink Lykes was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Alex Postell. Attorneys say the shooting happened on October 21, 2018 behind the Clanton YMCA around 3:00 a.m.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two injured, one critically in Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person was taken to UAB in critical condition following a Wednesday night apartment fire in Birmingham. A second person was injured. Birmingham and Fire Rescue was called to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue where residents were reported to be trapped at first. Firefighters remained...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy