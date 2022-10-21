Read full article on original website
Related
4 Arkansas men charged with Capital Murder in September 2022 Camden shooting
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officials confirmed that 18-year-old Keaton Arnold, 23-year-old Tyrese Henry, 22-year-old Carlton Henry, and 22-year-old Zykeial Gulley are each facing charges of 36 counts of Committing a Terroristic Act, Aggravated Residential Burglary, First-Degree Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Capital Murder. The charges stem from a […]
cenlanow.com
Grambling State ensures safety for 2022 Homecoming Week after 2021 on-campus fatal shootings
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After experiencing multiple shootings on campus during Homecoming Week in 2021, Grambling State University and its police department ensured that they are better prepared for the safety of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and visitors for the 2022 Homecoming Week. The university has partnerships with the Louisiana State Police, Louisiana National Guard, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
cenlanow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – How does a 58-year-old man who is the victim of an accident end up being pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and handcuffed by Minden police? A federal lawsuit filed against the officers seeks answers, accountability and damages. The lawsuit names Minden Police officers Chris McClaren,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dorm check leads to arrests
Three students were arrested at Grambling State University after a search of their room. yielded marijuana and paraphernalia used in its distribution. A GSU residential housing staff member was conducting a walkthrough of Attucks Hall. when the strong odor of burning marijuana was detected from a dorm room. The staffer.
Arkansas man accused of shooting estranged daughter-in-law in the face; arrested
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, shortly before 7 PM, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Fairview Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a woman who had been shot in the face. According to deputies, the victim’s estranged father-in-law, 66-year-old […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested when officer spots wanted person
Two occupants of a vehicle wanted on warrants were arrested Friday night by Ruston Police. RPD Sergeant K.D. Loyd was responding to a call at a S. Farmerville St. convenience store when she saw a car leaving occupied by a woman wanted on warrants. When Sgt. Loyd stopped the car as it pulled into a residence on E Arizona Ave., the driver and the female passenger exited. Both were detained.
Monroe man arrested; accused of pointing revolver at victim inside convenience store
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 24, 2022, around 2:18 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Now & Save convenience store located on Jackson Street in Monroe, La. in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were presented with a surveillance […]
Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
Xanax, Meth, Cocaine, and firearms found in motel room; Ouachita Parish men behind bars
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Marquis Darmale Carter, a wanted fugitive, was located at the OYO Motel in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed Carter leaving a room, walking downstairs, and […]
West Monroe man arrested for over 3 pounds of narcotics and handgun after anonymous tip, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint on Sunday, October 23, 2022. According to authorities, the complainant advised deputies that narcotics were being sold and used at a residence on New Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies […]
MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police
UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
The Monticello Police Department is investigating the Saturday shooting death of a Warren man that occurred at a trailer park on Winchester Road. MPD Officers responded to a shots fired call Saturday and found Jkyron Marquis Hines, age 25, deceased outside of a residence. Arrested in this case Brenisha Rayford,...
cenlanow.com
West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The...
Man accused of causing miscarriage faces probation
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September of 2022, Tahjavian Rogers of Camden, Arkansas pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree domestic battery. The charges come from an April incident where Rogers allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, causing her to miscarry a pregnancy. Rogers has now been sentenced to 10 years of probation. On April 22, 2022, Ouachita County […]
cenlanow.com
Trial delayed again for 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office that Quinton Tellis’ case will not proceed to trial this week. According to officials, Tellis was transferred to Mississippi to serve the five-year habitual offender sentence he has in that jurisdiction. Tellis...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for October 17-24, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylon Davis / 304 Arkansas St, Warren, AR / DOB 5-17-02 / warrant on 10-17-22 April Middleton / 218 Wheeler St, Warren, AR...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested in hospital
A patient was arrested at North Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday morning after she was discharged but refused to leave her room. Ruston Police were sent to the hospital about 6:15 a.m. in response to a call that the woman who had been medically cleared to leave the hospital refused to do so. After several attempts an officer was able to wake the woman up. A records check indicated she was wanted on a warrant from Third District Court for failure to appear on a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.
Daily Register
Sherry Lynn Zimmerman of El Dorado, Ark.
Sherry Lynn Zimmerman, 62, of El Dorado, Ark., passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Medical Center of South Arkansas. Sherry was born in Ringling, Okla., the daughter of Gerald D. and Helen Besherse Hart. After her birth she returned with her family to their home in Flora, where she grew up. She later moved with her parents to Ringling, Okla., where she graduated from high school.
Traffic Alert: Tank truck catches fire near Washington Street; Monroe Fire at the scene
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to Newcombe Street and Washington Street in reference to a tank truck on fire. According to reports, the truck is carrying liquid oxygen. As of now, the fire is seized. Firefighters are currently at the scene. Newcombe Street and Louisville Avenue will […]
Comments / 0