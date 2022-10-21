MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The change in the Big 12 Conference’s configuration is going to mean an adjustment in many areas for the league members, including scheduling. New members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will join the Big 12 in the summer of 2023, while Texas and Oklahoma will depart for the SEC no later than the summer of 2025 … and maybe earlier if they can negotiate their way out before then, though Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark recently said the Longhorns and Sooners will remain in the league until the end of their contract in ’25.

