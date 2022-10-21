Read full article on original website
Marvin Pratt Shelton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvin Pratt Shelton, 89, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Frida…
Patricia Joann Helmick
WESTON- Patricia Joann Helmick, 63, of Weston passed away on Friday, October 21st , 2022 in Mon Health Care Center in Morgantown, WV. She was born in Lewis County on April 4th, 1959: daughter of the late Hayward Ray Halterman and Patricia (Jarvis) Halterman.
WVU's climb a StairMaster
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You all know or remember the StairMaster, sort of a mechanical torture test you’d use at the gym or at home to shed some weight and get into shape. You probably hated it because it was a one-way staircase to nowhere.
Canned food drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Thespian Troop 7549 is hosting a canned…
Sobriety checkpoint
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police have announced a sobriety checkpoin…
Jose Juan Benitez Chacon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An Anmoore man went to drink alcohol in Morgantown for a few h…
John Thomas Howell
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — A 51-year-old Center Point man was indicted by Doddridge Count…
Bridgeport (West Virginia) thespians holding canned & dry goods food drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Thespian Troop 7549 is hosting a canned/dry goods food drive to benefit Shepherd’s Corner food bank during all public performances of the BHS musical production of "Mary Poppins." Public performances will be held at BHS auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday;...
Rodriguez earns weekly honors; WVU Varsity Sports roundup
After notching her first career brace and leading the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind win, junior midfielder A.J. Rodriguez of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. In its final road game of the regular season at...
Big 12 divisions and schedules still being discussed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The change in the Big 12 Conference’s configuration is going to mean an adjustment in many areas for the league members, including scheduling. New members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will join the Big 12 in the summer of 2023, while Texas and Oklahoma will depart for the SEC no later than the summer of 2025 … and maybe earlier if they can negotiate their way out before then, though Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark recently said the Longhorns and Sooners will remain in the league until the end of their contract in ’25.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 10/24/22
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown previews hopes for her team's senior day, and sees either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma as potential first round foes in the Big 12 Championship. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Deputy: Anmoore, West Virginia man leaves child alone to go drinking in Morgantown
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An Anmoore man went to drink alcohol in Morgantown for a few hours, leaving his 6-year-old alone, a deputy has alleged. Jose Juan Benitez Chacon, 31, was charged with felony child neglect after the boy reportedly was found by a witness “about to cross [W.Va. 58 at the Interstate 79 interchange] while traffic was flowing moderately through that area,” Harrison Deputy Kyle Moneypenny alleged.
Lincoln High School holiday craft show
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln High School's holiday craft show will be held from 9 a.…
WVU Men's, Women's soccer post wins
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Oklahoma at John Crain Field in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday. The Mountaineers (6-4-7, 3-1-4 Big 12) fell behind early, but were able to fight back with three unanswered goals for the comeback road win. Junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez scored a pair of goals to tie the contest, before sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran netted the game-winning goal in the 79th minute.
Straw shines in WVU loss
West Virginia University freshman punter Oliver Staw was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in last Saturday's game at Texas Tech. Straw, a Melbourne, Australia, resident, punted five times for an average of 46.6 yards per punt against the Red Raiders. He placed one punt inside the 20, had a touchback and had two others resulting in fair catches. His longest punt of the afternoon went for 63 yards in the fourth quarter. He also booted a 54-yarder.
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Aubrey Burks Texas Tech Postgame 10/22/22
West Virginia safety Aubrey Burks detailed the communication and effort issues in the secondary that contributed to Texas Tech's easy win over the Mountaineers. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or...
State taking applications to fill circuit judge position in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Phillip Gaujot in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court serving Monongalia County. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment no...
Walter Jeffrey 'Jeff' Fox, former executive director of Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, passes away
PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WV News) — Walter Jeffrey “Jeff” Fox, 61, of West Union, WV, departed this life Friday, October 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born May 20, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the...
Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd
WESTON — Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd, 35, of Weston, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home. He was born in Weston on January 5, 1987, son of James Charles and Brenda Kay (Cowgar) Byrd of Weston, WV. In addition to his parents, the memories...
