ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

Bartow firefighters called to House Fire Saturday

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were called to a house fire early Saturday at approximately 1:19 AM at a residence on Hendricks Rd. The caller reported to 911 that the house was on fire, with flames coming from the kitchen. Engine 5 arrived at the scene to find a single-story brick structure with heavy fire showing. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully extinguish the fire.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

I-85 closed for several hours after a multi-car pile up involving five tractor-trailers

A seven-vehicle pile-up caused major delays on I-85 in Jackson County early Wednesday morning. Five of those vehicles involved in the pile-up were tractor-trailers. Around 5:40 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol says that a tractor-trailer heading south made an improper lane change near mile marker 136 at US 129. The tractor-trailer pulled into the lane in front of a Toyota, causing that car to hit the rear of the trailer. The tractor-trailer tried to change back into the other lane, hitting another tractor-trailer. The impact caused a Dodge Dakota to hit the rear of the second trailer, while a third tractor-trailer rear ended the Dakota. Two more tractor-trailer trucks hit the back of that third truck.
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road

A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver critically injured in crash on GA 400 exit ramp

ATLANTA - A driver is fighting for his life after a crash on an Interstate 85 exit early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police, the victim's vehicle hit...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men

Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

White County wreck seriously injures one driver

A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting

A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy