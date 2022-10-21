Read full article on original website
Bartow firefighters called to House Fire Saturday
According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were called to a house fire early Saturday at approximately 1:19 AM at a residence on Hendricks Rd. The caller reported to 911 that the house was on fire, with flames coming from the kitchen. Engine 5 arrived at the scene to find a single-story brick structure with heavy fire showing. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully extinguish the fire.
All lanes of I-85 back open in Jackson County after crash with 3 trucks, several cars and fuel leak
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are back open on Interstate 85 southbound in Jackson County, just past Highway 129 in Jefferson due to a crash involving three semi-trucks, multiple cars and a "large fuel leak," authorities say. The highway was closed for roughly three hours before it opened...
accesswdun.com
I-85 closed for several hours after a multi-car pile up involving five tractor-trailers
A seven-vehicle pile-up caused major delays on I-85 in Jackson County early Wednesday morning. Five of those vehicles involved in the pile-up were tractor-trailers. Around 5:40 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol says that a tractor-trailer heading south made an improper lane change near mile marker 136 at US 129. The tractor-trailer pulled into the lane in front of a Toyota, causing that car to hit the rear of the trailer. The tractor-trailer tried to change back into the other lane, hitting another tractor-trailer. The impact caused a Dodge Dakota to hit the rear of the second trailer, while a third tractor-trailer rear ended the Dakota. Two more tractor-trailer trucks hit the back of that third truck.
Woman injured after truck carrying liquid nitrogen crashes in Suwanee
A truck carrying liquid nitrogen was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Suwanee that left a woman with minor injuries, officials said.
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
Teenager rescued after being dumped into moving DeKalb County garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They may not be police officers, firemen or paramedics, but three DeKalb sanitation workers gave public service a whole new meaning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sanitation workers ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams were given a certificate of...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road
A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver critically injured in crash on GA 400 exit ramp
ATLANTA - A driver is fighting for his life after a crash on an Interstate 85 exit early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police, the victim's vehicle hit...
accesswdun.com
Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men
Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
accesswdun.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
Man shot, killed after firing on Hall County deputy, sheriff says
A man who fired on a Hall County deputy was killed Tuesday night when the deputy returned fire, sheriff’s officials said.
Missing 17-year-old Douglasville boy accidentally provided clue that led investigator to his body
ATLANTA — New information emerged Tuesday about the discovery of the body of 17-year-old Yaron Khaturi on Saturday, more than three weeks after he disappeared. The cause of death is still under investigation. It turns out that it was Yaron himself who provided the clue that led a private...
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moreland Avenue
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the crash happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officials say the pedestrian, described only as an adult, was struck by the vehicle...
accesswdun.com
Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting
A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
Lockdown lifted at Brookwood High School after police activity in the area
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department are currently investigating an incident near Brookwood High School. Gwinnett County Public Schools have confirmed to Channel 2 that a lockdown at Brookwood High School has been lifted. Normal teaching and learning continued inside the school during the soft lockdown, according...
'You hear people yelling' | People scatter as man drives down busy sidewalk in Little Five Points
ATLANTA — A man was arrested Sunday night after driving his car down a busy sidewalk, as the Little Five Points Halloween Festival was winding down. It was just before 8 p.m. a woman started recording on her phone as a man drove past them on the sidewalk in front of the Porter, Drugstore Gallery and Criminal Records on Euclid Avenue.
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
