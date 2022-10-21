A seven-vehicle pile-up caused major delays on I-85 in Jackson County early Wednesday morning. Five of those vehicles involved in the pile-up were tractor-trailers. Around 5:40 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol says that a tractor-trailer heading south made an improper lane change near mile marker 136 at US 129. The tractor-trailer pulled into the lane in front of a Toyota, causing that car to hit the rear of the trailer. The tractor-trailer tried to change back into the other lane, hitting another tractor-trailer. The impact caused a Dodge Dakota to hit the rear of the second trailer, while a third tractor-trailer rear ended the Dakota. Two more tractor-trailer trucks hit the back of that third truck.

