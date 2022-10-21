ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana woman attempts to flee jail; nearly strikes deputies with SUV

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry and she allegedly called her probation officer. According to officials, a parish resident […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
OBERLIN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Sunday night fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the corner of Jones Street and Willow Glen Street. Smoke could be seen from the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

NWS: Tornado touched down in Allen Parish today

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022. AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. There were no injuries and the fire was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Employee volunteer efforts highlighted in special series on Cleco in the community

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Children in central Louisiana are being introduced to the joys of America’s favorite pastime – softball – thanks to the efforts of Devin and Jeremy Dicus, coaches for a Cleco-sponsored little league team. The brothers, who are Cleco employees, work with 12 young players on the importance of teamwork, healthy competition and how to have fun.
PINEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy