Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands. "It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai police identify hiker found dead at Wailua Falls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said a 28-year-old female has died Saturday afternoon at Wailua Falls. The woman has been identified as Nicole Chavez of Chile. Hikers searched the area after Chavez didn’t return to the lookout for two hours — before she was found unresponsive. KPD is...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Two people died in a drowning near Maui

Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

74-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in Kauai crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 74-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash in Kapaa. Kauai police said a 17-year-old girl, the driver of a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Kawaihau Road when she attempted to make a left turn into Menehune Food Mart. That’s when she struck the motorcyclist.
KAPAA, HI
KITV.com

Security guard stabbed in Chinatown assault

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A security guard was hospitalized after being stabbed by a man following an altercation at a building on River Street in Chinatown. The attack happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, around 10:20 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu leaves man seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday morning. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and leg following an altercation. There was no immediate word on whether any suspects were in custody. This is...
HONOLULU, HI

