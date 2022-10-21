Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands. "It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
No adoptions, no space: Crisis continues at Hawaii animal shelters
An important reminder: Your pet is your responsibility. Do not abandon them at the shelters.
KITV.com
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
KITV.com
Cancer survivor holds fundraiser on Sunday at her healing garden
An Oahu woman who survived cancer is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday to support cancer survivors. 'Iwalani Tseu created 'Iwalani's Healing Garden in 2006. She had breast cancer and was undergoing radiation at the time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
World's smartest minds gather in Honolulu for this week's Applied Superconductivity Conference
Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedian and actor known for "Will and Grace," has died at 67. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 24, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Pedestrian safety improvements at two busy Waikiki intersections. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The state begins new pilot project...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai police identify hiker found dead at Wailua Falls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said a 28-year-old female has died Saturday afternoon at Wailua Falls. The woman has been identified as Nicole Chavez of Chile. Hikers searched the area after Chavez didn’t return to the lookout for two hours — before she was found unresponsive. KPD is...
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
Rocky the monk seal crashes a birthday party
Jennifer Alshemary, owner of a luxury picnic business, set up a picnic on Ewa Beach for a client when Rocky the monk seal showed up.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
Sisters working side by side since the 70s
Among the 150 employees at Maui Divers Jewelry, you'll find these two gems. Rosalina Ramiro and Ceferina Sagayadoro.
hawaiinewsnow.com
74-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in Kauai crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 74-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash in Kapaa. Kauai police said a 17-year-old girl, the driver of a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Kawaihau Road when she attempted to make a left turn into Menehune Food Mart. That’s when she struck the motorcyclist.
KITV.com
Security guard stabbed in Chinatown assault
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A security guard was hospitalized after being stabbed by a man following an altercation at a building on River Street in Chinatown. The attack happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, around 10:20 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
hawaiinewsnow.com
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu leaves man seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday morning. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and leg following an altercation. There was no immediate word on whether any suspects were in custody. This is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews hold derailment drill as HART prepares to welcome its first passengers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu emergency crews staged the first ever derailment drill for the future mass transit system. Honolulu Firefighters and paramedics responded to the rail line about 100 yards from the Kualakai station in east Kapolei practicing for a full-scale derailment. Firefighters used rope to lower patients 55 feet...
KITV.com
City issues notice to homeowner over tree damaging sidewalk
A winding, hillside road in the Tantalus area of Honolulu, much of Round Top Drive is shrouded by monkey pod trees. But in addition to providing shade, the large plants also sometimes interfere with nearby public infrastructure.
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
Comments / 1