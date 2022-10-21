ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

3d ago

Inflation and/or gas relief checks articles are never ending. Why? Are we suppose to be grateful for this small check while inflation has already taken thousands from my paying power? Is this suppose to encourage me to vote for Democrats? As Biden would say “Come on man, really really “. Vote for common sense leadership in November.

Notconcerned
3d ago

Why are we giving monies to people that don’t even own a car…and why is it based upon income….people making less monies aren’t driving more and why more for dependents….this is so stupid…

old troll
3d ago

It’s pretty bad when a lot of people haven’t even gotten their tax refund yet but our state has $98 million surplus of our tax money. They’re going to issue us a stimulus of our tax money and then taxes again on our tax money. 🖕🏾🤡🤡🤡

Related
KTVU FOX 2

California inflation relief: next round of payments going out

California residents looking for their inflation debt relief payments may find the money deposited in their account this week. The next round of payments, ranging from $200 to $1,050, are scheduled to be released today. So far, 3.5 million Californians have received their share of the program. It was designed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

California’s Gas Price Rebates Are Going Out: Here’s What to Expect

California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?

Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Can I track my California inflation relief check?

(NEXSTAR) – As California continues to send out the Middle Class Tax Refund straight into residents’ bank accounts, the state is also formulating a more detailed plan on when it will send out the next batches of payments. The state is currently in the first phase of sending...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Idaho Experiences Shocking Number of Autumn Earthquakes

In just one month, residents in Idaho have experienced eight earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. In addition, all eight of the earthquakes were in the central part of the state in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountain areas of Idaho. According to Denise Kern, who is Idaho’s...
IDAHO STATE
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Prop. 31 Explained: Banning the sale of most flavored tobacco products in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will have the final say in a two-year-long battle between the tobacco industry and state lawmakers. In 2020, the legislature and governor approved a law that would ban the sale of candy and fruit-flavored tobacco products. But soon after, tobacco companies spent millions and launched the referendum process against the law, which put it on hold and landed the issue on the ballot this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE

