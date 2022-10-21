ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah.  When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple people assaulted at Auburn Cemetery

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw […]
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found burning in Antioch identified, two arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ANTELOPE, CA
ABC10

Man killed at Grant Union High School identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

‘Immense challenge’: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln on city’s response to latest in serial killings case

Last week, a man was arrested in connection with five recent shooting deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland that police were investigating as a “series of killings.”. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, has been charged in three of the killings, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that investigations were ongoing and the office was "confident that additional charges will be added."
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man accused of East Sacramento homicide to appear in court Monday

SACRAMENTO - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in an affluent neighborhood of Sacramento last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Desean Basser Jr. is accused of shooting Charles Starzynski on October 20.  Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot, authorities say. Basser Jr. had also robbed Starzynski and vandalized his car.Basser Jr. was later arrested following a lengthy SWAT standoff in connection with the shooting. He was out on bond for felony domestic violence at the time. "It's pretty shocking, it's really incredibly sad, to have something this extreme happen, ending in a swat showdown," said Amber Elliott, Starzynski's niece.
SACRAMENTO, CA

