KCRA.com
Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event
LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
Police discover missing teen was living with a teacher
After disappearing in the summer of 2020, a California teen abruptly returned home earlier this year. But now, an investigation into his disappearance has found he was living with a teacher.
Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
KCRA.com
1 arrested for assaulting man who was later killed during Grant High School football game, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday and is accused of assaulting the victim who waskilled near a Grant High School football game on Friday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified. Authorities said...
KCRA.com
Sac City Unified employee arrested in boy's 2020 disappearance offered early release
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento City Unified School District employee arrested in connection with the 2020 disappearance of a Rancho Cordova boy is being allowed to be released from jail ahead of her trial. At 61-year-old Holga Castill Olivares' court appearance Monday, a judge ruled she can take a...
Multiple people assaulted at Auburn Cemetery
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw […]
'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A family is seeking justice for 35-year-old Toni Morgan, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver just three days ago. “We want justice and I am not stopping,” said Lanisha Elder, the victim's sister. Elder was the one to be told by officials...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis event canceled after brawl, Sac International parking rates go up, stopping potential Lodi shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
CBS News
Accused East Sacramento shooter, Deasan Basser, Jr., in court Monday
A 23-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in East Sacramento will appear in court Monday. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim of an Oct. 20 shooting as 70-year-old Charles Starzynski. Police believe the alleged shooter, Desean Basser, Jr., also robbed Starzynski.
Woman found burning in Antioch identified, two arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to […]
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who diedafter a shooting during a football game. That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, social media handle, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit.
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
KCRA.com
‘Immense challenge’: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln on city’s response to latest in serial killings case
Last week, a man was arrested in connection with five recent shooting deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland that police were investigating as a “series of killings.”. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, has been charged in three of the killings, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that investigations were ongoing and the office was "confident that additional charges will be added."
Man accused of East Sacramento homicide to appear in court Monday
SACRAMENTO - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in an affluent neighborhood of Sacramento last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Desean Basser Jr. is accused of shooting Charles Starzynski on October 20. Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot, authorities say. Basser Jr. had also robbed Starzynski and vandalized his car.Basser Jr. was later arrested following a lengthy SWAT standoff in connection with the shooting. He was out on bond for felony domestic violence at the time. "It's pretty shocking, it's really incredibly sad, to have something this extreme happen, ending in a swat showdown," said Amber Elliott, Starzynski's niece.
KCRA.com
4 hospitalized, including child, after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a crash where one of the vehicles involved came to rest at a home in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m. in the area of Roseville Road...
CBS News
Removal of chemicals from Sacramento home could take days
A hazmat crew is removing and testing chemicals found inside a vacant Sacramento home. Authorities say it could take them up to two days to complete the process.
4 People Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Citrus Heights (Citrus Heights, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Citrus Heights. The officials stated that the crash happened near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue at around 9 a.m.
