Gordon Ramsay To Appear In TV Special But There's No Kitchen In Sight
Is there ever a time when Gordon Ramsay isn't dominating the news circuit? Whether he's receiving backlash from animal activists for his anti-vegan shtick or going viral for gagging at TikTok food trends, the British celebrity chef, writer, and TV personality is no stranger to the spotlight. From "Hell's Kitchen" to "MasterChef," "Kitchen Nightmares," and countless others, Ramsay is the foul-mouthed centripetal force at the center of some of television's most popular food-based series.
Refrigerator Pickled Okra Recipe
If you think okra is just for gumbo, think again! This tasty, refrigerator pickled okra, brought to you by recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn, will have you bringing out the mason jars to bottle up some pickled goodness. This quick pickling method is easy and only takes 3 days. "I love using a wide variety of vegetables in my daily cooking because they all offer a different collection of vitamins and minerals. Okra is chock full of magnesium, folate, Vitamin C, and fiber," Hahn says.
Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup
If you are looking for the perfect, easy recipe to inaugurate the year's soup season, this slow cooker beef barley soup recipe is just what you need! Not only is this recipe from food blogger and recipe developer Erin Johnson delicious and seasonally appropriate, but thanks to the magic of a slow cooker, it is the ultimate low-maintenance recipe. "This soup is hearty and delicious and is perfect for fall," Johnson says.
Slow-Cooker Korean Short Ribs Recipe
You really can't go wrong when it comes to cooking short ribs in a slow cooker. The low, slow, and steady method of cooking lends itself quite well to the tender nature of short ribs, and with this Korean-inspired recipe, you can bet that these ribs will be loaded with flavor. This slow-cooker Korean short ribs recipe comes to us courtesy of Ting Dalton, who is admittedly a huge fan of using a slow cooker whenever possible. "There's something so satisfying about throwing ingredients into a pot and leaving it for several hours without having to lift a finger," Dalton explains. "It's perfect for busy people too, who can prepare a family meal ahead of time and not have to do much before serving."
Basic XYZ Cocktail Recipe
If you're reading this article, you've likely heard of a basic XYZ cocktail or perhaps ordered it at a bar during a night out with friends. But if you haven't, don't worry; we'll give you a bit of a refresher course. An XYZ cocktail is characterized by its three ingredients — rum, orange liqueur, and lemon juice. The three flavors combined to yield a nice, citrusy drink that pairs especially well with tacos. Whether you want to sip on the drink at dinner or try it solo for happy hour, the XYZ always hits the spot.
You Can Soon Buy Water And Wine In The Same Box
Negroni sbagliatos may be the hot cocktail at the moment, but just like any TikTok trend, this one, too, will likely fade. In just a matter of time, bartenders will stop running out of Campari, and as the holiday season quickly approaches, liquor and grocery stores will also probably start seeing consumers purchasing less of the "broken" Negroni ingredients, as well — possibly in favor of a few bottles of wine. Per a 2021 NielsenIQ report, 70% of alcohol buyers were expected to purchase some type of vino during the holidays last year (via Forbes). With Financial News Media reporting that the demand for wine is currently "booming" in the U.S., sales this year may very well look the same.
What Are Fondant Potatoes?
Tired of preparing the same sides for every dinner? We feel you. Thinking of another healthy side for an entrée can be exhausting. We always end up preparing the classics, which is actually not a bad thing. Macaroni and cornbread is always a tasty side for barbecue, and a Caprese or antipasto salad is a simple option for any meal. But, have you ever thought of using the very same ingredients, but preparing them differently? With versatile and easy-to-find ingredients, that's possible: Just look at potatoes.
Why Karamo Show Was Forced To Delete Bizarre Pink Sauce Segment
With the epic return of the Barbiecore trend, the color pink has reigned supreme in 2022. There was no escaping it in the summer, not even on TikTok. In June 2022, Chef Pii, a Florida-based private chef and TikToker, went viral after enjoying her fried chicken with a bowl of a neon pink condiment, and hence, the Pink Sauce was born.
Arby's Diablo Dare Just Got Loaded Fries And A Free Vanilla Shake
"It's the HOTTEST sandwich around." "Are you ready to stand up to the HEAT?" "It's so HOT you'll be crying for your mother." You've probably seen advertisements of this caliber in some way or another. Just as fast-food companies have seemed to throw everything into making the best chicken sandwich, they've also begun to focus on appeasing the taste buds of customers who want their food as tongue-burningly hot and spicy as possible. Burger King recently released a Halloween-themed Whopper that's layered in spicy queso, ghost pepper-infused cheese, and jalapeños (via Restaurant Business Online). Back in 2021, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's released the Fiery Menu, a line-up of a burger slathered in habañero ranch sauce and pepper jack cheese and a side of spice-infused chicken tenders (via Thrillist). Be it burgers or chicken sandwiches, most fast-food companies want to stoke the flames of profit by burning the tongues of their boldest customers.
How Alex Guarnaschelli Really Feels About Facing Scott Conant Again - Exclusive
If you tune into an episode of "Chopped," there's a good chance you'll catch chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Scott Conant at the judges' table. The two have been judging the show together for nearly 15 years and have built a lasting friendship along the way. However, you might not have known that Guarnaschelli and Conant have seen that relationship tested by a little friendly competition.
TikTok Is Seriously Disgusted By Gnat-Covered Dunkin' Donuts
Unless you live in a country where insects are consumed, you likely aren't looking to find bugs in your food. Some people are so disgusted by the possibility of eating bugs that they sue the place in question if one is found. According to WESH Orlando, this happened at a restaurant in a Disney resort in 2019. Brittany Walker Figueroa was dining with her family when she claimed she felt bugs crawling in her mouth after eating at Oasis Bar and Grill, and she even had photos to back up her claims. Disney fought back, stating there was no way to prove the food was actually eaten. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Figueroa became ill following the meal, ending up in the emergency room many times.
Duff Goldman Confessed To Using Everyone's Favorite Cake Shortcut
Duff Goldman is bringing baking back with his on-screen charm and creative take on baking. As the star of the Food Network's "Ace of Cakes" and "Ace of Taste" he has wowed cake fans for years. His Baltimore bakery Charm City Cakes creates custom cakes shaped like anything from a...
The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Is Back With An All-New Comfort Calendar
In 1981, six people took to their phones in the latter part of the year to answer thousands of calls about cooking. This was the start of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, and for 41 years, it's been providing information to harried home cooks during the holiday season. The goal of...
Siry Daly's Number One Tip For Parents Of Picky Eaters - Exclusive
We are all picky about something. Tomatoes, for instance, are the kind of polarizing food that's either loved or hated by adults everywhere. Complicating matters is that over time, your preferences change, especially after growing into an adult. But that doesn't make it any easier for adults to deal with kids being picky eaters. After all, what kids really want to eat their vegetables? Siri Daly, mom of four and a seasoned food blogger, has some solutions for that problem.
Instagram Is Pumped At The Return Of Aldi's Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Cream
Whether you're an avid grocery shopper or consider it to be your least favorite chore, we can probably all agree that it can be exciting to browse the selection of seasonal goodies that rotate in and out of the shelves each year. However, for those that follow alternative dietary plans, such as vegan, plant-based, gluten- or dairy-free, checking out all the limited-edition products can end up being a bit more disappointing than it is fun. Sure, the selection of grocery items that are safe for those following these types of diets to buy has expanded immensely over the course of the last few years, but the selection hardly holds a candle to what's available to consumers without any dietary restrictions – especially when it comes to seasonal finds.
Now There's A Halloween Cocktail Kit For Peacock's Vampire Academy
When it comes to boozy holidays, there's a few obvious choices. New Year's comes to mind as being rife with alcohol. St. Patrick's Day tends to conjure images of green beer being consumed as a chaser for endless shots of Jameson. The Fourth of July involves a lot of imbibing and is mixed with explosives for endless fun at the emergency room. Then there's Halloween, which American Addiction Centers says is the holiday with the fifth most alcohol consumption per person. Which makes sense, because you can't be a sexy cat without first having a classic cocktail or nine.
Denny's Is Once Again Going All-Out With New TikTok Creator Meals
America's always-open diner franchise Denny's is bringing the establishment into the new era by welcoming TikTok influencers to take a seat at the table. Back in February, Denny's announced its "Social Stars Influenced Menu" — a menu created in collaboration with a diverse group of 24 TikTok creators recruited to put their unique flare on new dishes — as part of its "Open For Anything" brand campaign.
Taste The Flavors Of Wakanda With A Dozen Cousins
November 11, 2022, marks the triumphant return of the "Black Panther" movie franchise with the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (via Digital Spy)." After the mammoth success of the first film, expectations are indeed high (via The Atlantic). Nevertheless, all eyes will be on how the film performs after the untimely passing of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. To boost the film's chances of success, marketing for the film is going all out (via Marvel). This has included traditional means like television and radio ads to more novel and unexpected partnerships.
The Office's Brian Baumgartner's Strangest Chili Experience - Exclusive
Being known for a particular scene in a show can be a blessing and a curse—just ask Brian Baumgartner. As the dopey accountant Kevin Malone in the hit show "The Office," Baumgartner had many wonderful, hilarious moments, but few have stuck in the cultural mindset like the famous chili scene. In the Season 5 episode, "Casual Friday," Kevin is featured in the cold open carrying a large pot of his famous chili, which he spills all over the floor before anyone gets a chance to try it.
Old-Fashioned Apple Fritter Recipe
While apples are available in supermarkets 365 days a year, we tend to associate them with the autumn season, and recipe developer Jessica Morone from Jess Loves Baking states that "I don't think there's anything better in the fall then fresh apple fritters." She describes these fritters as resembling "crispy little donuts chock-full of apples," and remarks that this particular recipe is both delicious and easy. Plus, from start to finish, these apple fritters are quick to make, taking less them 30 minutes to prep and cook.
