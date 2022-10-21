ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

WDSU

Algiers woman carjacked at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released video of an armed carjacking that happened in Algiers Tuesday. The armed carjacking happened in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard. Police say a woman was in a parking lot when a man approached her vehicle, pulling her from the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

JPSO: Boy shot by suspect who was trying to break into cars

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a boy was shot in Marrero. The shooting happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Avenue L. JPSO said the boy was an innocent bystander when he was shot by a suspect breaking into cars. Annette Durousseau,...
MARRERO, LA
cenlanow.com

WPSO: Five arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair

WASHINGTON PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects at the Washington Parish Fair on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23. According to WPSO, deputies arrested and booked 20-year-old Anthony Turner, of Bogalusa, La. on concealed carrying of a weapon on Oct. 22, but he was later released after posting a $7,500 bond.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

