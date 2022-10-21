Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
New Orleans men wrongfully convicted of crime committed by NOPD cop now celebrating their freedom
NEW ORLEANS — Three New Orleans men who were incarcerated for almost three decades are now free. This comes as all three were found to be wrongly convicted of a murder after new evidence linked the murder to former NOPD officer Len Davis. Davis is currently serving a death...
Man sentenced to 70 years in Jefferson Parish shooting
A New Orleans man convicted of shooting a Marrero bar owner in the back, leaving him paralyzed, will serve 70 years in prison under Louisiana’s habitual offender law.
NOLA.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
Triple offender receives 70-years for 2019 shooting, leaving the victim paralyzed
With surveillance video of the incident and photos posted to social media that night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says they were able to identify Brown.
NOLA.com
After man killed while responding to friend's call for help, defendant sentenced to 50 years
A Kenner man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he admitted killing his girlfriend's male friend who had come to check on her after the couple had a heated argument, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Keith Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, obstruction of justice and being...
Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner
MARRERO, La. — On Friday, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Jonathon Brown to 70 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing a bar owner. He is reportedly found to be a career criminal under Louisiana’s habitual criminal offender law. Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was convicted of shooting...
fox8live.com
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A previously convicted killer is now a free man after being afforded the opportunity to a second trial following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that non-unanimous jury votes were unconstitutional. Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire...
NOLA.com
Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed
A man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Marrero bar owner had his 50-year sentence increased to 70 years Friday under Louisiana's habitual offender laws, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office. Jonathon Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
NOLA.com
Woman seen shooting gun on New Orleans interstate arrested; another woman at large
New Orleans police have arrested one of two women caught on video shooting guns from a vehicle that was driving on the interstate near downtown. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Nettles, police said. Fazande surrendered to police on Monday, authorities said. Her attorney...
WDSU
Algiers woman carjacked at gunpoint
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released video of an armed carjacking that happened in Algiers Tuesday. The armed carjacking happened in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard. Police say a woman was in a parking lot when a man approached her vehicle, pulling her from the...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
NOLA.com
Man apprehended after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Pontchartrain Park is booked with domestic abuse
A man who was arrested Monday after a nearly 9-hour SWAT standoff at a house in Pontchartrain Park has been booked into jail. Andre Cassimere, 39, threatened to harm himself after he locked himself in a house with a gun and his 9-month-old baby. He faces counts of domestic abuse...
NOPD seeks person of interest for questioning
New Orleans Police are looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in a homicide from April. Josue Santiago, 28, who goes by the nickname ‘Puerto Rican Josh’ is just wanted for questioning at this time.
NOLA.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to 8 after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
NOLA.com
Woman punched, pulled from vehicle during carjacking in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A 36-year-old woman was punched twice and pulled from her vehicle during a carjacking in Algiers, New Orleans police said Wednesday. The crime was reported to authorities around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard (map). An unidentified man opened the driver's door of the woman's car,...
Brazen Canal St. carjacking
New Orleans Police are searching for two men who carjacked a 61-year-old woman of her Toyota Camry early Monday morning on Canal Street.
WDSU
JPSO: Boy shot by suspect who was trying to break into cars
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a boy was shot in Marrero. The shooting happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Avenue L. JPSO said the boy was an innocent bystander when he was shot by a suspect breaking into cars. Annette Durousseau,...
cenlanow.com
WPSO: Five arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair
WASHINGTON PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects at the Washington Parish Fair on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23. According to WPSO, deputies arrested and booked 20-year-old Anthony Turner, of Bogalusa, La. on concealed carrying of a weapon on Oct. 22, but he was later released after posting a $7,500 bond.
Suspect shoots 9-year-old during attempted Marrero car burglary, deputies say
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, on Monday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Avenue L. around 7:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
Comments / 3