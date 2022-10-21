Read full article on original website
Laura Mae Woodrow
Laura Mae Woodrow, 93, of Galion passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Avita Health Systems-Galion Hospital. Laura was born in Worthville, Kentucky on January 18, 1929 to the late Joseph and Marie (Hornbuckle) Carr. She married Aulden E. Woodrow on December 27, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2004.
Mansfield announces leaf collection details
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Tygers unleash Reese to roll over Madison in Battle of Mansfield
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese is just a junior, but he knows well the importance of beating his school's arch-rival. Reese made sure that's exactly how Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference clash played out, too. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and scored on his own 9-yard run to topple Madison 37-13 at Ram Field in the 57th Battle of Mansfield.
No. 6 Ashland holds off Tiffin for Homecoming victory
ASHLAND — Larry Martin and his Ashland teammates completed their revenge tour on a sun-soaked Saturday afternoon. Martin rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns as sixth-ranked AU held off Tiffin for a 28-20 Great Midwest Athletic Conference win on Homecoming at Jack Miller Stadium. GALLERY: No. 6 Ashland...
Some people in Richland County believe in witchcraft: The 1st marriage & divorce of Amos D. Norris
The name "Amos Norris" is written many, many times in the court records of Richland County in the late 1800s and early 1900s, so much so that late in his life one newspaper wrote that Amos "(seemed) to be known to all the attorneys of the city who claim that lawing is a pastime with him" [1].
OSU Mansfield and NCSC boost local first generation scholarship fund
MANSFIELD — Almost 15 years after her death, Emily Brown is still empowering Richland County youth in their pursuit of higher education. The Emily Campbell Brown and Dr. Charles Gailey Brown First-Generation-to-College Scholarship Fund has awarded 69 scholarships totalling more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009 — including five $2,00 scholarships last spring.
Larger-than-expected sinkhole adds $20K to Franklin Ave. storm sewer project in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A sinkhole larger than anticipated has added an additional $20,000 to a Franklin Avenue storm sewer project. The Mansfield Board of Control on Monday unanimously approved the additional funding at the request of Alex Pitts, the the city's chief deputy engineer.
Mansfield Police ask for help in Saturday night shooting on Florence Ave.
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police are seeking the public's help after a Saturday night shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. According to a press release issued by Chief Keith Porch, at 8:31 p.m. the Mansfield Police Department received a ShotSpotter Activation Alert in the area of 20 Antibus Place. Officers arrived on scene to find a 29-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 20 Florence Ave.
Police investigating decomposing body discovered in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
South Central comes from behind to blast Plymouth
GREENWICH -- Plymouth took an early 8-0 lead, but South Central roared back to score 36 unanswered points and secure a Firelands Conference win in the regular-season finale for both squads. After the Big Red Vikings scored on a fake punt in the first quarter, the Trojans controlled the contest...
AU Board of Trustees announces 1-year extension of President Carlos Campo’s contract
ASHLAND – The Ashland University Board of Trustees approved to extend the contract of President Carlos Campo for an additional year during its Oct. 21 board meeting. Campo will now serve as president of AU through at least May 2025.
Mogadore Field shuts off the power on Elyria Catholic
Mogadore Field left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Elyria Catholic from start to finish for a 6-2 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Recently on October 13, Mogadore Field squared off with Lodi Cloverleaf in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash
TROY TOWNSHIP – A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Troy Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was killed and another person seriously injured, the Patrol...
Clear Fork BOE reaches agreement with teachers and support staff unions
BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Education Association has reached an agreement with the Clear Fork Valley Local School District board of education. School board president Lori McKee confirmed the board unanimously approved a new contract agreement Thursday. The union had already voted in favor of the agreement. McKee said the board also voted to approve a contract with its support staff union.
ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues
RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
