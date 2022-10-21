ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Laura Mae Woodrow

Laura Mae Woodrow, 93, of Galion passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Avita Health Systems-Galion Hospital. Laura was born in Worthville, Kentucky on January 18, 1929 to the late Joseph and Marie (Hornbuckle) Carr. She married Aulden E. Woodrow on December 27, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2004.
GALION, OH
Mansfield announces leaf collection details

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
MANSFIELD, OH
Tygers unleash Reese to roll over Madison in Battle of Mansfield

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese is just a junior, but he knows well the importance of beating his school's arch-rival. Reese made sure that's exactly how Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference clash played out, too. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and scored on his own 9-yard run to topple Madison 37-13 at Ram Field in the 57th Battle of Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
No. 6 Ashland holds off Tiffin for Homecoming victory

ASHLAND — Larry Martin and his Ashland teammates completed their revenge tour on a sun-soaked Saturday afternoon. Martin rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns as sixth-ranked AU held off Tiffin for a 28-20 Great Midwest Athletic Conference win on Homecoming at Jack Miller Stadium. GALLERY: No. 6 Ashland...
ASHLAND, OH
OSU Mansfield and NCSC boost local first generation scholarship fund

MANSFIELD — Almost 15 years after her death, Emily Brown is still empowering Richland County youth in their pursuit of higher education. The Emily Campbell Brown and Dr. Charles Gailey Brown First-Generation-to-College Scholarship Fund has awarded 69 scholarships totalling more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009 — including five $2,00 scholarships last spring.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield Police ask for help in Saturday night shooting on Florence Ave.

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police are seeking the public's help after a Saturday night shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. According to a press release issued by Chief Keith Porch, at 8:31 p.m. the Mansfield Police Department received a ShotSpotter Activation Alert in the area of 20 Antibus Place. Officers arrived on scene to find a 29-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 20 Florence Ave.
MANSFIELD, OH
Police investigating decomposing body discovered in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
South Central comes from behind to blast Plymouth

GREENWICH -- Plymouth took an early 8-0 lead, but South Central roared back to score 36 unanswered points and secure a Firelands Conference win in the regular-season finale for both squads. After the Big Red Vikings scored on a fake punt in the first quarter, the Trojans controlled the contest...
PLYMOUTH, OH
Mogadore Field shuts off the power on Elyria Catholic

Mogadore Field left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Elyria Catholic from start to finish for a 6-2 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Recently on October 13, Mogadore Field squared off with Lodi Cloverleaf in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
ELYRIA, OH
Clear Fork BOE reaches agreement with teachers and support staff unions

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Education Association has reached an agreement with the Clear Fork Valley Local School District board of education. School board president Lori McKee confirmed the board unanimously approved a new contract agreement Thursday. The union had already voted in favor of the agreement. McKee said the board also voted to approve a contract with its support staff union.
BELLVILLE, OH
ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues

RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.

