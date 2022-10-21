Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Reveal Two Injured Starters, Key RB to ‘Miss Some Time’
The Denver Broncos are paying a heavy price to lose games. As if dropping precious games isn't bad enough, the Broncos are losing key players to injury game after game. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster special-teamer types, but key players. Most Broncos fans don't need a reminder of all the tier-one talent this team has lost to the injury bug since the season began.
Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price?
The Los Angeles Rams were in on trying to land Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, only to see the star running back head elsewhere in the NFC West, to the Niners. But the Rams are apparently back on the phone with the selling-off-pieces Panthers, and are showing interest in another one of the Carolina standout players.
Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Inactive Info
It's mostly good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will have to do without Emmanuel Ogbah. The defensive end and team's pass rusher will be inactive because of the back injury that kept him...
Panthers Wouldn’t Trade DE Brian Burns for Two First-Round Picks, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Panthers made two significant trades this past week, but the team apparently isn’t preparing for a total rebuild. In the wake of the firing of coach Matt Rhule, Carolina shipped star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers and wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals.
4 Quarters: Ravens — Browns What We Learned in Week 7
BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to hold onto a late lead against the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 victory in Week 7. 1. When running back Justice Hill fumbled on Cleveland's 16-yard line, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was fearing another late-game collapse. This time, special teams bailed out the Ravens when a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York was blocked by Malik Harrison. It was a hard-fought win for Baltimore and its defense held a solid Browns offense to just 20 points. The Ravens also had five sacks. It wasn't pretty but the Ravens improved to 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Beloved former Texas Longhorns quarterback and second-year Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Sam Ehlinger is finally getting his big-time shot in the NFL. Colts coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Ehlinger will get his first career start at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Colts (3-3-1) fell 19-10 to...
Patriots Ex J.C. Jackson Sustains ‘Significant’ Non-Contact Knee Injury
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, suffered a serious knee injury Sunday. The 26-year-old had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was...
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
Broncos Were ‘Lost in the Sauce’ Against Jets’ Gardner
Jets' rookie Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner continued to look like the clear-cut favorite to become the Defensive Rookie of the Year on Sunday. The television announcer best summarized his performance against Denver referring to Gardner as "a human blanket." I like that description. It's the truth on game film. While official...
How Sports Science Has Helped the Vikings Be One of the NFL’s Healthiest Teams
I'd like to preface this by saying jinxes don't exist. They aren't real. They aren't a thing. Got it?. With that out of the way, a simple observation: the Vikings have been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL in 2022, and it's a big reason why they're off to an incredible 5-1 start under Kevin O'Connell.
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson As NFL Owner in ‘Most Expensive Deal Ever’?
OCT 23 MAGIC IN VEGAS? Lakers legend Magic Johnson is reportedly looking to buy a stake in an NFL team. According to Semafor's Liz Hoffman, Magic is engaged in serious talks to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders, with a suggestion in the report that "it could be the most expensive sports deal on record."
Locked On Colts: Huge Move, Matt Ryan Benched for Sam Ehlinger
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' benching of starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:. "Right now, the move is for Sam to be...
Giants Showing Maturity and Other Takeaways from Win Over Jaguars
These Giants are finally starting to grow up. No, that’s not a slight against the grown men in the locker room, but rather a compliment about how the Brian Daboll Giants team of today is not only finding ways to win games a shrinking number of critics still believe they have no business winning, but even when they win in an unpolished fashion, the team isn’t sitting there all giddy and thankful for a win.
Early Look: Vikings Favored Against Cardinals at Home in Week 8
Fresh off of a brief reset during their Week 7 bye, the 5-1 Vikings will be back in the normal swing of things at TCO Performance Center this week as they look to stay hot and keep piling up wins. The players got some rest, the coaches and front office did plenty of self-scouting, and now all eyes are focused on their return to game action at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Tannehill’s Injury Creates Uncertainty
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans should expect to see more Malik Willis in the coming weeks. The rookie quarterback made his first appearance Sunday since mop-up duty in a Week 2 blowout loss at Buffalo. Willis played three offensive snaps in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis – one at quarterback when Ryan Tannehill left the game due to injury, and two in the slot.
Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Dolphins snapped their three-game losing streak in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the lineup with the third-year quarterback throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown in the club’s 16-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday night. The win was not so sweet for bettors as Miami failed to...
Radunz Not Exactly Settling in at Guard Either
NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel playfully suggested that it is a secret that will die with him. Facing a fourth-and-2 from the Indianapolis Colts’ 5 following the first-half two-minute warning Sunday, the Tennessee Titans coach sent his offense out on the field. That unit broke the huddle and got in formation.
Jones active, to start over Zappe for Patriots vs Bears
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears and expected to start. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on the team's pregame radio show that Jones will get the nod over rookie Bailey Zappe. Jones, a first-round draft pick from 2021,...
Garo Yepremian’s Comedic, Tragic Career and Triumphant Life
At first blush, anyway, it looked like some sort of social science experiment playing out in real time. If you were being pursued by a man nearly twice your weight and considerably taller, with designs of driving you into the ground like a smoker snubbing out a cigarette, would it be an exercise in fight? Or in flight? For Garo Yepremian, the answer was a frantic combination of both.
Kenny Pickett’s Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Which, quite honestly, is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers aren't going to miss out on a year of their next franchise quarterback if they decide to start looking toward the future. And with the trade deadline approaching, maybe it's time to start thinking about the offseason - and the assets the team can acquire to build on the roster they already have.
