ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loraine, ND

Someone You Should Know: Mohall native stays positive when faced with adversity

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q80qh_0ih7AIFk00

LORAINE, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Naked Moose II is in Loraine, North Dakota, right in between Mohall and Sherwood.

It’s owned by Jacqueline Kelly Tisher and she is also the CEO and Founder of Hope’s Home , which was founded 17 years ago.

It’s a collection of childcare facilities for children with complex medical needs throughout Saskatchewan, Canada.

“We started first actually in my house. My background is, I’m a nurse, a registered nurse in pediatric and neonatal intensive care and I did that for 13 years. But my number one most loved is that I’m a mom. So I had a child, my oldest daughter was born with spina bifida and Acacia, spent probably two of her 18 years in and out of the hospital,” said Tisher.

Hope’s Home came to be after Tisher lost both her daughters with medical needs.

She believes families should be able to have childcare for all of their children and that childcare centers serve as inclusive places for all children.

Hope’s Home also has another program where kids are able to stay long-term.

Winter is coming: Warm days coming to an end in North Dakota

“Our homes, our other program are homes set up for children with medical needs that end up living in long-term care. And children should not grow up in hospitals. They should not grow up in long-term care facilities or nursing homes. Children should be in a home,” said Tisher.

Tisher acquired the Naked Moose in 2020 and around the same time, her partner was diagnosed with ALS.

“Being on hospice care, ’cause there’s no cure for ALS, and he was fortunate to be part of a stem cell trial and that was, that gave us a lot of hope. And I, yeah, it’s been, it’s been extremely challenging, especially this last year,” said Tisher.

When faced with adversity, it may be hard to see the positives in your everyday life.

But Tisher says what keeps her going, is hope.

“Hope is such a powerful word and I would say hope is a driving force of why I do what I do. And people have asked me ‘Why are you so positive? Jackie, how can you smile with so much going on?’ And we’ve had a lot of loss. I’ve had a lot of loss within my own life. I do believe each one of us has a destiny and a purpose, that God put us on this earth for a reason. I really do believe that. I strongly believe that, otherwise I don’t think I would be here,” she said.

And that’s why Jacqueline Kelly Tisher is someone you should know.

Hope’s Home is hosting a fundraiser on Friday named Swinging with the Stars .

It’s being held in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The goal is to raise $100,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KEYC

MSU upsets #21 Augustana

Approaching cold front drops temperatures back to normal, and may bring us rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday night. We're looking forward to a sunny, warm weekend. A storm system will bring scattered t-storms Sunday night and cooler temps next week.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Daily Pledge of Allegiance, October 26

CORRECTION: Mrs. Neshem’s name was misspelled in the video above, the correct spelling of her name has been adjusted below. Our Daily Pledge of Allegiance on October 26 comes Mrs. Neshem’s 4th Grade Class in Berthold, ND.
BERTHOLD, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Garrison secures road win on Monday

The Troopers got a road win over Surrey to open the final week of the volleyball regular season. Class B Volleyball Scores Surrey Mustangs 0 #8 Garrison Troopers 3 Final South Prairie-Max Royals 3 Stanley Blue Jays 0 Final Lewis & Clark Bombers 1 Rugby Panthers 3 Final
GARRISON, ND
KX News

Active shooter drill comes to Ward County Courthouse Thursday

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you see police cars and lights around the Ward County Courthouse this Thursday, don’t worry: it’s only a drill. Ward County Emergency Management will be conducting an active shooter training exercise at the courthouse on Thursday, October 27. Multiple emergency organizations from across Ward County will be taking part in […]
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

ND Suspect Charged With Setting Over 10 Prairie Fires In One Day

It's sobering to think how much destructive power one person can allegedly wield. It was in the early afternoon of Wednesday, October 19th that the Bottineau County Sheriff's Department began receiving calls of multiple fire sightings in parts of the county as well as neighboring McHenry County. First responders across the region jumped to immediate action to battle these prairie fires as they continued to pop up in unrelated areas.
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Strong team bond helps DLB finish regular season strong

Des Lacs Burlington is the three seed in this week’s district tournament behind Bishop Ryan and Our Redeemer’s. Entering the postseason, DLB might be playing its best volleyball of the season, winning 11 of it 12 games to finish out the regular season. A strong bond between players has helped the team progress on the […]
BURLINGTON, ND
KX News

Basketball: Minot State replacing four of five top scorers in 2022

Minot State Men’s Basketball replaces four of it’s top five point scorers after finishing with a 15-10 record a season ago. “When you get a lot of new guys, you have to figure out who’s role is what role. Just time is the only way to figure it out, like repetition, seeing where your shots […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues

UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
MINOT, ND
Oxygen

‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later

Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy