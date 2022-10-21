ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 34, shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said. The man suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 37, robbed at gunpoint in River North

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking Wednesday morning in the River North neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a gunman approached him and demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police. The victim complied and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Homeless man charged with setting fires in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - A 52-year-old homeless man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to two trash cans and a patch of grass in north suburban Evanston last week. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 19, Evanston police responded to the CVS in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue to investigate a trash can engulfed in flames near a bus stop.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 armed robberies reported on two-block stretch of Wicker Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning pedestrians in Wicker Park about a string of recent armed robberies taking place across two blocks in the Northwest Side neighborhood. In each incident victims, are approached by three men who display handguns and demand the victim's personal belongings, according to a CPD community alert. The robbers will then punch or slap victims after taking their possessions, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman fatally shot, man wounded while inside vehicle on Lake Shore Drive: police

CHICAGO - A woman was killed, and a man was critically wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon while inside a vehicle on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Around 1:18 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive – in the southbound lanes – when they were struck by gunfire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old boy carjacked woman at gunpoint in West Loop: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the West Loop. The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. According to Chicago police, the juvenile implied he had a handgun and forcefully took a vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police

CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, fatally shot on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood. The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Justine Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the head, police said. The victim was transported by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor.  That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL

