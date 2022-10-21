Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 34, shot in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said. The man suffered a gunshot...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman gave loaded pistol to 9-year-old as cops investigated ‘person with a gun’ call, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a woman gave her 9-year-old son a loaded pistol after Chicago police responded to a call about a person with a gun inside a West Side clothing store. Roslyn Price, 26, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 37, robbed at gunpoint in River North
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking Wednesday morning in the River North neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a gunman approached him and demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police. The victim complied and...
fox32chicago.com
Homeless man charged with setting fires in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - A 52-year-old homeless man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to two trash cans and a patch of grass in north suburban Evanston last week. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 19, Evanston police responded to the CVS in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue to investigate a trash can engulfed in flames near a bus stop.
fox32chicago.com
Three suspects robbed 7 Northwest Side businesses in under an hour: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed seven businesses in under an hour Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders used a brick or a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, police said. Once the offenders were...
fox32chicago.com
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
fox32chicago.com
5 armed robberies reported on two-block stretch of Wicker Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning pedestrians in Wicker Park about a string of recent armed robberies taking place across two blocks in the Northwest Side neighborhood. In each incident victims, are approached by three men who display handguns and demand the victim's personal belongings, according to a CPD community alert. The robbers will then punch or slap victims after taking their possessions, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot, man wounded while inside vehicle on Lake Shore Drive: police
CHICAGO - A woman was killed, and a man was critically wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon while inside a vehicle on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Around 1:18 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive – in the southbound lanes – when they were struck by gunfire.
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy carjacked woman at gunpoint in West Loop: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the West Loop. The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. According to Chicago police, the juvenile implied he had a handgun and forcefully took a vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police
CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, fatally shot on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood. The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Justine Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the head, police said. The victim was transported by...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with stabbing man to death inside West Side residence
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man on Chicago's West Side Sunday night. Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Golden was in a fight with a 30-year-old man inside a residence in the 5100 block...
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago man out on bond for attempted murder charged again with same crime
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago man was arrested and charged Tuesday two days after allegedly shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 80 and wounding an occupant inside. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Indiana State Police troopers responded to the Interstate 94 exit ramp to SR 49...
Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor. That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made.
