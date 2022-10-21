Read full article on original website
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Edward Snowden Criticized By 'Black Swan' Author For Describing Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine As 'Fighting'
Edward Snowden reiterated his opposition to "fighting" in Ukraine, while Vladimir Putin's forces continue their invasion of the country, on social media but his stance was questioned by "The Black Swan" author Nassim Nicholas Taleb. What Happened: Snowden was tagged in a tweet by former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael...
