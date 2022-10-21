Read full article on original website
Related
These 19 Before-And-After Photos Show The Toll Climate Change Has Taken On Earth
"I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire. Because it is." —Greta Thunberg
WEAR
Crews continue to make progress toward completing Pensacola Bay Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Construction crews continue to make progress towards completing the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The county gave these updates Wednesday on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement project:. Westbound trophy pieces: 100 percent complete. Westbound girders: 100 percent complete. Westbound decks cast: 95 percent complete. The county says crews have...
WEAR
Santa Rosa commissioners works to name Pea Ridge Connector project
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Work continues on the Pea Ridge Connector, and Santa Rosa commissioners are trying to decide on an official name before it's completed. Crews broke ground for the 1.7 mile road in 2020. The goal is to alleviate traffic on Highway 90 between Milton and Pace.
Comments / 0