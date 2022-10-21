ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear wants to boost workforce by improving health

By Jana Garrett
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lxmI_0ih79QUi00

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a new initiative to help boost workforce participation by improving health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing.

“Our strong economy and workforce should benefit all our Kentucky families, and that is why my administration is working to reach those who have left the workforce due to factors like incarceration, addiction, lack of access to childcare or poor health,” Beshear said. “Today’s announcement is focused on improving health to get people back in the workforce by removing the roadblocks for many Kentuckians in accessing dental, vision and hearing care. We know that when people cannot see or hear well, or have poor oral health, it hinders their ability to seek and maintain a job.”

Here’s what was discussed during the October 20 Team Kentucky update

Beshear gave the following facts:

Kentucky continues decline in ACT scores

Officials said the initiative largely will use federal dollars to reach more than 900,000 adults enrolled in the state Medicaid program. Families who qualify are at or under 138% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, approximately $18,700 per year for an individual; $38,200 for a family of four. Children and youth ages 21 and under, enrolled in Medicaid already qualify for these health services.

Officials said starting Jan. 1, 2023, Medicaid members will be able to access the benefits. No special enrollment period is needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
KENTUCKY STATE
lite987whop.com

Western Kentucky green on COVID map

The entirety of Western Kentucky is green on the COVID community spread level map and hospitalizations for the virus are also down across the commonwealth. Governor Andy Beshear says it appears the most recent Omicron wave wasn’t nearly as severe as previous spikes. The only sign for concern is...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Northern Kentucky community walks for an Epidermolysis Bullosa cure

HEBRON, Ky. — Boone Studer is 2 years old. He was born with Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB. It’s a rare genetic connective tissue disorder. “It makes Boone’s skin extremely fragile and blisters and shears off. It effects the outside and inside — his mouth, esophagus, internal organs,” Ben Studer, his father, said.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

How to cast an absentee vote in Kentucky

There are four ways to cast your ballot in this election, the newest expansion comes to in-person early voting, but there are also more in-person absentee days adding safe options to the choice of mailing in a ballot or coming to the polls on Election Day.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds

Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy