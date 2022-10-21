Beshear wants to boost workforce by improving health
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a new initiative to help boost workforce participation by improving health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing.
“Our strong economy and workforce should benefit all our Kentucky families, and that is why my administration is working to reach those who have left the workforce due to factors like incarceration, addiction, lack of access to childcare or poor health,” Beshear said. “Today’s announcement is focused on improving health to get people back in the workforce by removing the roadblocks for many Kentuckians in accessing dental, vision and hearing care. We know that when people cannot see or hear well, or have poor oral health, it hinders their ability to seek and maintain a job.”Here’s what was discussed during the October 20 Team Kentucky update
Beshear gave the following facts:
- Dental Services
- Expanding Medicaid dental benefits is associated with better job performance and more job-seeking opportunities .
- On average, almost 100 million work hours are lost annually in the United States due to emergency dental care. Poor oral health is a leading cause .
- Regular preventive dental care and expanded Medicaid dental benefits are associated with lower costs and reduced racial disparities in utilization.
- Vision Coverage Facts
- Medicaid coverage of adult vision services has been shown to increase the likelihood of working full-time.
- Medicaid vision coverage impacts lives by removing cost as a barrier to eyewear.
- Hearing Aids Facts
- Hearing aids have been shown to reduce the risk of dementia , depression, anxiety and myocardial infarction.
- Hearing loss is the third most common chronic physical condition among all U.S. adults and is more prevalent than diabetes or cancer .
- Approximately 16% of Kentuckians have some degree of hearing loss, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. The Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing estimates that that up to 700,000 Kentuckians identify as hard of hearing.
Officials said the initiative largely will use federal dollars to reach more than 900,000 adults enrolled in the state Medicaid program. Families who qualify are at or under 138% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, approximately $18,700 per year for an individual; $38,200 for a family of four. Children and youth ages 21 and under, enrolled in Medicaid already qualify for these health services.
Officials said starting Jan. 1, 2023, Medicaid members will be able to access the benefits. No special enrollment period is needed.
