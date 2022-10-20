ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?

Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Really is Leading the Country For the Most Jobs Added

While Texas Governor Greg Abbott was seen recently celebrating the latest September jobs surge numbers for Texas, following the latest release from our Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest numbers show that Texas is again way out in front of the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything

Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
TEXAS STATE
Have You Checked In? The Top 10 Most Haunted Hotels In Texas!

Nothing like a good old Haunted Hotel in Texas, right? With Halloween being here and all, maybe it's time to check into a Haunted Hotel. Yelp has the Top 10 Haunted Hotels that you can stay at here in Texas. Have you stayed in any of these hotels, and if so, did you find they were haunted? Would you stay in any of these HOTELS knowing they were described as Haunted? Let's go down the list!
TEXAS STATE
Texas Schools Sending DNA Kits Home To Parents

Schools across Texas are sending DNA kits home with students to give to their parents. Some school districts have reportedly started sending these kits home for parents to either use, or not use. The program is nothing new, as law enforcement for years have advocated that parents keep fingerprints, updated...
TEXAS STATE
These 20 Things are a Dead Giveaway You Aren’t from Texas

After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Hood, Texas Offering Pagan Service To Celebrate Seasonal New Year

The Open Circle Chapel Community of Fort Hood, Texas is giving soldiers and civilians a chance to learn, with a service celebrating the beginning of the Neo-Pagan New Year. According to history.com, Samhaín is a pagan religious festival, originating from an ancient Celtic spiritual tradition. It is one of eight holy festivals Pagans celebrate throughout the year.
FORT HOOD, TX
Early Voting Begins Today In Texas

If you're like most people, you're ready to express your preference so that everything else will just stop. It's just too much noise out there and I don't know too many rational human beings that heard something in the last couple of months that made them change their mind. All the blather you've been hearing wasn't even about you changing your candidate, it was actually about getting you mad enough to get out and vote.
I’ll Take 5! Can You Buy A Powerball Ticket In Texas With A Debit Card?

The Powerball is making a lot of noise again! When doesn't the Powerball make some noise? Well, here we go again with another HUGE jackpot on the line. So, I was asked to pick up some Powerball tickets on the way home today. But, I realized I don't have cash on me. Wait do I need cash to buy a Powerball ticket or tickets? I've got a debit card. Will they take that?
TEXAS STATE
Be Excited to Vote You Just Can’t Take a Selfie While in the Booth

November 8 is election day. There are some big items to cast your vote on that day or during early voting. We'll also see a slew of selfies from voters in their car with the "I Voted" sticker on their shirt. That type of selfie is okay to do when it comes to voting. However, there is one type of selfie that is illegal to take while you are casting your ballot.
TEXAS STATE
