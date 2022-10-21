David Avanesyan has officially moved on to the next phase of his career. The streaking welterweight contender landed a premium opportunity to next face WBO titlist and pound-for-pound entrant Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The bout will take place on December 10, live on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown Omaha, Nebraska. The tradeoff is having to abandon a previously scheduled November 19 fight with Spain’s Jon Miguez, and with it the EBU (European Boxing Union) title he was due to defend for the sixth time.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO