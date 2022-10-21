ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Signs With BLK Prime Boxing

The newest promotional outfit in town has secured its second high profile boxer in less than a week. Former four-division titlist Adrien Broner has officially signed with BLK Prime Boxing, the platform formally announced during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Broner joins the upstart outfit just four days after it was confirmed that three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) would headline the company’s first major Pay-Per-View.
Avanesyan: European Title Meant A Lot To Me; Crawford Opportunity Came, We Had To Take It

David Avanesyan has officially moved on to the next phase of his career. The streaking welterweight contender landed a premium opportunity to next face WBO titlist and pound-for-pound entrant Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The bout will take place on December 10, live on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown Omaha, Nebraska. The tradeoff is having to abandon a previously scheduled November 19 fight with Spain’s Jon Miguez, and with it the EBU (European Boxing Union) title he was due to defend for the sixth time.
Schofield: Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis- Only One of Us Can Come Out On Top

Floyd Schofield Jr. has only slightly altered his wish list for the immediate future. The unbeaten 20-year-old lightweight prospect is ready to step up his level of competition after his latest conquest, a first-round knockout of Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. Schofield had his way with the shopworn Rosas (22-6-1, 14KOs) before a left hook produced the ending just 97 seconds into their Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN main event Thursday evening at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Report: Davis, Garcia Agree To Framework For January Fight; PPV Distributor Sticking Point

Representatives for Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are inching toward a deal for the undefeated rivals to square off in a 136-pound fight at some point in January. According to a report Monday night from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, pay-per-view distribution is the significant obstacle that has prevented Davis and Garcia from finalizing their agreement.
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jose Pedraza Official For December 10 at MSG

Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
Fury, Crawford Announcements Deflate Late-2022: Weekend Afterthoughts

The first half of 2022 was one of the best six-month stretches for the sport of boxing in the 21st century. Boxing fans were treated to the consolidation of the lightweight and Jr. middleweight championships, an upset of the sport’s biggest star, additional title unification at bantamweight, Jr. lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight, a monster heavyweight stadium show, and arguably the biggest women’s fight of all-time.
Ashton Sylve's Father/Trainer: Not Like Any Other Young Fighter; Will Prove That To World

Ashton Sylve is anxious to prove the hype his promoter has generated since Jake Paul’s company signed the undefeated lightweight this past spring. The 18-year-old Sylve has a perfect professional record (7-0, 7 KOs), but the Long Beach, California native will take a step up in competition on the Paul-Anderson Silva undercard Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Sylve is scheduled to meet the Dominican Republic’s Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-round co-feature Showtime will distribute as part of a five-fight pay-per-view telecast from Desert Diamond Arena (9 p.m. ET; $59.99).
Ernesto Mercado Wants Top Contenders After Stopping Jayson Velez

Rising star, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs) captured the vacant super lightweight NABA Silver title this past Saturday when he stopped former world title challenger, Jayson Velez (30-10-1, 21 KOs). Velez, who went the distance with Ryan Garcia and JoJo Diaz, didn’t come out after the sixth...
Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City

After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
Tim Tszyu on Facing Jermell Charlo: This is The Superbowl, The Grand Final

The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun. Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu will fight for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January 28 of 2023 (January 29 in Australia).
Mauricio Lara’s Violent Transformation Into A Featherweight Threat

Ninety minutes before his bout against Jose Sanmartin would begin, Mauricio Lara sat in a curtained off dressing room area inside the converted bull ring he would be fighting in that night enjoying an airplane-sized bag of salty snacks. Lara was laughing and joking with team members, and his good friend and featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrette, looking wholly unconcerned with his scheduled task in the ring.
Guido Vianello Talks Debut in Italy, Training Camp, Future Goals

On Friday, 28th of October, in the Pala Atlantico Venue of Rome, Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) will have his first-ever professional fight in Italy, on a show structured by his promoter, Top Rank, together with Italy’s leading boxing promoters, OPI Since 82 of the Cherchi family.

