Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
Diaz: Zepeda Is Just A One-Dimensional Fighter That's Gonna Apply A Lot Of Pressure
William Zepeda has rapidly emerged as a lightweight to watch. The unbeaten Mexican southpaw has caught the attention of Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, who believes there is something he can exploit in their upcoming clash this weekend. “I just believe I’m on a whole other level,” insisted Diaz. “William...
Adrien Broner Signs With BLK Prime Boxing
The newest promotional outfit in town has secured its second high profile boxer in less than a week. Former four-division titlist Adrien Broner has officially signed with BLK Prime Boxing, the platform formally announced during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Broner joins the upstart outfit just four days after it was confirmed that three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) would headline the company’s first major Pay-Per-View.
Avanesyan: European Title Meant A Lot To Me; Crawford Opportunity Came, We Had To Take It
David Avanesyan has officially moved on to the next phase of his career. The streaking welterweight contender landed a premium opportunity to next face WBO titlist and pound-for-pound entrant Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The bout will take place on December 10, live on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown Omaha, Nebraska. The tradeoff is having to abandon a previously scheduled November 19 fight with Spain’s Jon Miguez, and with it the EBU (European Boxing Union) title he was due to defend for the sixth time.
Schofield: Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis- Only One of Us Can Come Out On Top
Floyd Schofield Jr. has only slightly altered his wish list for the immediate future. The unbeaten 20-year-old lightweight prospect is ready to step up his level of competition after his latest conquest, a first-round knockout of Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. Schofield had his way with the shopworn Rosas (22-6-1, 14KOs) before a left hook produced the ending just 97 seconds into their Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN main event Thursday evening at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Agbeko: I Want Caleb Plant In Nashville; Former Sparring Partner ‘Knows I’m In His Head’
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Now that Sena Agbeko has upset an undefeated prospect in a televised main event, the veteran super middleweight wants to settle a score against a former 168-pound champion. The Ghanian-born, Nashville-based boxer called out former sparring partner Caleb Plant in the immediate aftermath of...
Oscar Valdez vs. Emanuel Navarrete Fight In Play For Feb. 3, Bob Arum Says
An all-Mexican showdown that is a surefire bet to be a barnburner is inching closer to becoming a reality. Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete are slated to face each other in their next fight. When Arum was asked by Lance Pugmire of...
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Report: Davis, Garcia Agree To Framework For January Fight; PPV Distributor Sticking Point
Representatives for Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are inching toward a deal for the undefeated rivals to square off in a 136-pound fight at some point in January. According to a report Monday night from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, pay-per-view distribution is the significant obstacle that has prevented Davis and Garcia from finalizing their agreement.
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jose Pedraza Official For December 10 at MSG
Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
Fury, Crawford Announcements Deflate Late-2022: Weekend Afterthoughts
The first half of 2022 was one of the best six-month stretches for the sport of boxing in the 21st century. Boxing fans were treated to the consolidation of the lightweight and Jr. middleweight championships, an upset of the sport’s biggest star, additional title unification at bantamweight, Jr. lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight, a monster heavyweight stadium show, and arguably the biggest women’s fight of all-time.
Ashton Sylve's Father/Trainer: Not Like Any Other Young Fighter; Will Prove That To World
Ashton Sylve is anxious to prove the hype his promoter has generated since Jake Paul’s company signed the undefeated lightweight this past spring. The 18-year-old Sylve has a perfect professional record (7-0, 7 KOs), but the Long Beach, California native will take a step up in competition on the Paul-Anderson Silva undercard Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Sylve is scheduled to meet the Dominican Republic’s Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-round co-feature Showtime will distribute as part of a five-fight pay-per-view telecast from Desert Diamond Arena (9 p.m. ET; $59.99).
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
Oscar De La Hoya Donates $1 Million To Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital
Golden Boy Promotions CEO and East Los Angeles native Oscar De La Hoya presented a $1 million dollar check to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital today during a special event hosted by Chavelyta’s Pink Hood. The “Pamper Me” day treated people who have recently been diagnosed, completed treatment, or have lost a loved one to cancer.
Ernesto Mercado Wants Top Contenders After Stopping Jayson Velez
Rising star, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs) captured the vacant super lightweight NABA Silver title this past Saturday when he stopped former world title challenger, Jayson Velez (30-10-1, 21 KOs). Velez, who went the distance with Ryan Garcia and JoJo Diaz, didn’t come out after the sixth...
Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City
After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
Hearn Chimes In On Spence-Crawford: "To The General World, It’s Not As Big As You Think It Is"
Like many, Eddie Hearn was stupefied when the news of Terence Crawford’s choice of opponent was officially revealed. After months of what appeared to be promising negotiations, Hearn was convinced that Crawford, the WBO welterweight trinket holder, would soon swap fists with unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Yet, as both sides began fulminating bac.
Tim Tszyu on Facing Jermell Charlo: This is The Superbowl, The Grand Final
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun. Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu will fight for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January 28 of 2023 (January 29 in Australia).
Mauricio Lara’s Violent Transformation Into A Featherweight Threat
Ninety minutes before his bout against Jose Sanmartin would begin, Mauricio Lara sat in a curtained off dressing room area inside the converted bull ring he would be fighting in that night enjoying an airplane-sized bag of salty snacks. Lara was laughing and joking with team members, and his good friend and featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrette, looking wholly unconcerned with his scheduled task in the ring.
Guido Vianello Talks Debut in Italy, Training Camp, Future Goals
On Friday, 28th of October, in the Pala Atlantico Venue of Rome, Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) will have his first-ever professional fight in Italy, on a show structured by his promoter, Top Rank, together with Italy’s leading boxing promoters, OPI Since 82 of the Cherchi family.
