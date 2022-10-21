Read full article on original website
Y'all ate a lot of corny dogs: All the very Texas numbers produced by the State Fair
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas does nothing small. Big Tex, big crowds, big football. That's why the numbers released by the fair after Sunday's final day weren't shocking, even if they are a little staggering. Here's a look at the State Fair, by the numbers, after it...
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Hometown Homicides: 7 Texas Murders That We’ll Never Forget
Texas is known by most folks to be a friendly and charming state. Growing up I never met a native Texan that didn't offer up a "howdy" and a firm handshake. However, these homicides are an awful reminder that evil does exist. The sad part is that this evil is...
Two Bobcats Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other In Texas Family’s Front Yard
Texas is a special place. Aside from the incredible country music, you never know what you might see…. maybe it’s a jacked kangaroo, or truckers fighting, or an evicted dude obsessed with Bud Light. OR in this case, a pair of bobcats going at it HARD in a...
Teen accused of killing his mother released from hospital in Nebraska, awaits extradition to Texas
The 17-year-old led Nebraska State Troopers on a chase that ended in a crash, leading officials to a spine-chilling discovery. Here's a breakdown of the series of events.
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
When you think of the heart of Texas, maybe you think of Austin, Houston, or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas' population isn't exactly close to any of these.
Texas-based RealPage facing lawsuit for allegedly using software to raise rent prices
RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson-based company is being accused of helping multiple leasing companies raise their rent prices, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. RealPage is now listed in a Class Action Complaint, along with some of the businesses they've allegedly helped, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Mike Collier campaign asks Texas broadcasters remove Dan Patrick’s latest television commercial
DALLAS — An attorney for Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier is asking Texas television stations to remove an attack ad produced by Dan Patrick or require Patrick to substantiate his claims about Collier. Collier’s attorney, Michael Patrick Doyle, sent the request in a letter to station managers across...
Texas' Most Dangerous Highways
Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?
After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales
According to a report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, while the state's land market to start 2022 was not as hot as it was in 2021, demand was still above 2019 levels.
WFAA
Texas students’ math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic
TEXAS, USA — This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Texas elementary and middle school students saw big drops in math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national report released Monday. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, an exam given to a sample of fourth and...
foxsanantonio.com
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
WFAA
