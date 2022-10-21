ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

Texas-based RealPage facing lawsuit for allegedly using software to raise rent prices

RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson-based company is being accused of helping multiple leasing companies raise their rent prices, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. RealPage is now listed in a Class Action Complaint, along with some of the businesses they've allegedly helped, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.
RICHARDSON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
TEXAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Texas' Most Dangerous Highways

Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales

According to a report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, while the state's land market to start 2022 was not as hot as it was in 2021, demand was still above 2019 levels.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas students’ math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic

TEXAS, USA — This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Texas elementary and middle school students saw big drops in math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national report released Monday. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, an exam given to a sample of fourth and...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

