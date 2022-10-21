Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting
Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
Galesburg Police respond to three more burglaries from motor vehicles on Sunday
Late Sunday morning, Galesburg Police responded to the 700 block of North Academy Street in reference to a burglary. A 53-year-old female told police someone broke out the passenger-side window of her sedan and stole her purse. Inside the purse was various credit and bank cards as well as a checkbook. Then early Sunday afternoon, GPD responded to the 800 block of East Brooks Street for a report of a vehicle being burglarized. A 48-year-old female and a 22-year-old male told police both of their vehicles were burglarized overnight while sitting in the driveway. The male reported his wallet, along with his ID, bank cards, and about $600 in cash was taken, while the female reported only loose change missing from her vehicle. Also on Sunday, Galesburg Police responded to the 1100 block of East Brooks after a checkbook was recovered from a separate burglary investigation in the 800 block of East Brooks. The 79-year-old male resident didn’t realize his checkbook was missing. After going through his vehicle, the man also realized a bottle of aftershave was taken from his vehicle. The incidents are still under investigation.
Davenport Police allege suspect fled, crashed car with 2 loaded guns inside
Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Davenport did a traffic stop on a 2011 red Chevy Impala without plates near the intersection of West 35th and Harrison streets.
Burlington police make arrest in shooting investigation
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that injured two people. On Tuesday, October 25th, the Burlington Police Department, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, West Burlington Police Department, and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K9 located a person of interest in the shooting investigation from Saturday, October 22nd.
East Moline police sergeant in critical condition after being assaulted by alleged arsonist
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after East Moline Police say he assaulted and seriously injured an East Moline police sergeant on Monday night. Rock Island Arson Incident. On Tuesday morning, the Rock Island Police Department announced that 52-year-old Adrian W. Rogers is...
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
3 injured in crash in Rock Island
UPDATE: Three people were injured and one was charged with driving under the influence in a head-on crash that left one car in a Rock Island ditch early Tuesday. It happened shortly after midnight on 78th Avenue West (Andalusia Road) near Centennial Expressway. Police say a GMC Sierra truck and...
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
UPDATE: Details released in car arson case
UPDATE: Moline Police report that the vehicles involved were a 2018 Hyundai and a 2007 Toyota. There is a video of the incident that leads investigators to believe it was arson. Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify the individual in the photos. EARLIER: Moline Police are looking for information about a person who is […]
Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital
MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
Illinois officer in critical condition after beating by arson suspect
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois police sergeant is in critical condition after being beaten by an arson suspect. Sergeant William Lind of the East Moline Police Department located a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island walking in the 1900 block of East Moline around 6:31 p.m., according to the department. […]
Police allege employee stole $40,000 in lottery-ticket scheme
A 41-year-old Davenport woman faces two felony charges after police allege she stole thousands of dollars in a lottery-ticket scheme at a convenience store where she worked. Debbra Locey faces charges of first-degree theft and forgery or theft of lottery tickets, according to court records. On Aug. 4, detectives were...
Police sergeant critical after arson suspect’s attack
That was the message that went out over Rock Island County police scanners early Monday night – one of the last things any listener wants to hear. East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, also known as Bill or Billy, was attacked and severely injured on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline. His fellow officers arrived on the scene to find him on the ground unconscious, with no suspect in sight.
26-year-old mother arrested after leaving two children in a vehicle overnight
Galesburg Police late Sunday morning responded to the 1900 block of East Knox Street for a well-being check after someone reported two minor children were left in a car overnight. As officers were at the address they were approached by a male subject who said the children in question, ages 4 and 6, were his and that he was on the phone with DCFS. The male is the ex of the 26-year-old mother of the children, and the children were at another residence on Knox Street being watched by his current girlfriend. The man said his children showed up at his girlfriend’s residence around 7:00 that morning. GPD then made contact with the children’s mother, who when asked where her children are said, “Oh did I leave them in the car?” according to police reports. The woman then told police she was out until 3:00 in the morning and forgot that her children were in her vehicle. The two children confirmed that their mother went inside and locked the door the night before – leaving them in the car overnight. The woman’s ex told police this wasn’t the first time she’s left her children unattended for a long period of time. The woman was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Endangering the Life of a Child and GPD reported the incident to DCFS.
For Immediate Release
On October 25, 2022 at 0006 hours, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a head-on vehicle accident near the intersection of Rt. 92 and 78th Avenue West. Upon arrival officers observed a GMC Sierra truck and a Jeep Grand Cherokee had collided on 78th Avenue West, just west of the Rt. 92 intersection. The driver of the GMC Sierra truck, 41-year-old Scott F. Reid, and the passenger both sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to Unity Point Trinity Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was also transported to Unity Point Trinity Hospital but was later released. Reid was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol but due to the nature of his injuries, was released on a Notice to Appear.
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
There have been nine La Niña winters in the Quad Cities since 2000. Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's.
State police release name of armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer early Friday has been identified as 48-year-old Aaron Linke, state police said Monday. A spokeswoman for ISP did not release his condition. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task...
Man's body found lying in road leads to hours-long standoff between suspect and police
OHIO, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after several hours of negotiation following the discovery of a man's body lying in an intersection in Ohio, Illinois, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday Oct. 23 shortly after 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 302 W. Railroad...
One in custody after Bureau County incident leaves one dead
OHIO, IL – Authorities confirmed one individual is dead and another person is in custody after an incident in the Bureau County community of Ohio. Sunday afternoon authorities were called to the 200 block of East Long Street, where a large police presence gathered overnight. The Ohio Community Schools canceled classes for Monday out of precaution. One individual was taken into custody and Ohio School officials announced classes would resume on Tuesday. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release more details later today. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
