Galesburg Police late Sunday morning responded to the 1900 block of East Knox Street for a well-being check after someone reported two minor children were left in a car overnight. As officers were at the address they were approached by a male subject who said the children in question, ages 4 and 6, were his and that he was on the phone with DCFS. The male is the ex of the 26-year-old mother of the children, and the children were at another residence on Knox Street being watched by his current girlfriend. The man said his children showed up at his girlfriend’s residence around 7:00 that morning. GPD then made contact with the children’s mother, who when asked where her children are said, “Oh did I leave them in the car?” according to police reports. The woman then told police she was out until 3:00 in the morning and forgot that her children were in her vehicle. The two children confirmed that their mother went inside and locked the door the night before – leaving them in the car overnight. The woman’s ex told police this wasn’t the first time she’s left her children unattended for a long period of time. The woman was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Endangering the Life of a Child and GPD reported the incident to DCFS.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO